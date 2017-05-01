Ask Bryan: Bold predictions

Can you give us early bold predictions on offense and defense? - @TGCPanthersfan on Twitter



OK, so the idea of going bold in my world would be going with medium heat on chicken wings, but since it is so early and these will be long forgotten before the season starts, I'll spice it up a bit:





Jonathan Stewart will threaten the 1,000-yard club again.

The defense will return to top-10 form.

Safety and tight end will be just fine.

The Panthers' decision to draft running backin the first round is good news for the offense, but don't assume it to be bad news for Stewart's stat line. A month before the draft, the Panthers moved to sign Stewart to a contract extension through the 2018 season, at which time he showed enthusiasm over the possibility of the Panthers adding running back talent via the draft (LINK).Stewart knows from his "Double Trouble" days that two backs can thrive in the same offense, especially one built like the Panthers that has ranked in the top half of the league in rushing for 10 seasons running. Stewart missed three games each of the past three seasons and was on pace to total 3,227 yards had he played in every game. He has a better chance of staying healthy with McCaffrey in the mix.With rookies starting at cornerback and linebackermissing six games last season, the Panthers saw their streak of four consecutive years with a top-10 defense end as Carolina came in 21st in yards allowed. The corners got better as the season proceeded and addedto the mix, and Kuechly is back.Finishing in the top 10 won't be easy in the explosive NFC South , but I think the Panthers can again pace the division in defense.



Many hoped the Panthers would add some depth at safety and tight end during the draft, but they didn't and then they passed on adding anyone after the draft and even parted ways with safety Tre Boston. That shows the team feels good about the veteran combination of Kurt Coleman and newly acquired Mike Adams at safety and believes a couple of youngsters already on the roster could be ready to step up. And while another option at tight end would be nice, it's hard to argue with again entrusting that positon to Greg Olsen .