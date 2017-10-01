Broadcast Info: Panthers at Patriots

All of the information you need to follow the Panthers game against the Patriots on television, radio and the internet.

TELEVISION BROADCAST: FOX (WJZY-TV in Charlotte). Kickoff set for 1:00 p.m.

On The Call: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews

(broadcast map courtesy of 506sports.com)

LOCAL RADIO BROADCAST: WBT-AM 1110 AM in Charlotte market, Panthers.com

On The Call: Mick Mixon, Jim Szoke, Eugene Robinson, Sharon Thorsland

The Panthers Radio Network provides hours of game day programming locally on WBT AM. For a complete listing of affiliate stations in the region, click here. To listen to the game broadcast, click here.

WGSP 102.3 FM in Charlotte. More information on our Spanish radio broadcast can be found here . You can listen to the Panthers Spanish Radio Broadcast here

On The Call: Jaime Moreno, Luis Moreno, Jr.

ONLINE: NFL Game Pass is your way to access more football. NFL Fans can replay all regular season and postseason games on-demand. NFL Game Pass comes loaded with features including:



• Replays of all 256 Regular Season games on-demand, in HD and commercial free

• Replay the 2016 NFL Playoffs and Super Bowl 51, on-demand

• Thousands of games available in the game archive, dating back to the 2009 Season

• An expanded Super Bowl archive allowing you to relive classic Super Bowl matchups

• NFL Films and NFL Network exclusive content, on-demand, including shows like Hard Knocks and A Football Life



NFL Game Pass is available at www.NFL.com/GamePass, as well as on Smartphones and Tablets via NFL Mobile, and Connected TVs (Xbox One, Apple TV, PlayStation 4) via the NFL app.



MOBILE: Fans can download the Carolina Panthers official mobile and tablet app for live scores and stats, news and more. Fans living inside the region of North Carolina and South Carolina can also listen to the radio broadcast for free. To download the app, click here.

SOCIAL MEDIA: Follow the Panthers for live updates and behind-the-scenes content during the game.