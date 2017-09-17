Cam Newton limited at Thursday's practice

CHARLOTTE –
“All part of the protocol that has been set up by our doctors and trainers,” Rivera said. “This is going to be part of his maintenance as we go through the season.”
Newton will be “limited” from time to time, but when that happens, he’ll be involved in all parts of practice that don’t require him to push his throwing shoulder.
“He’s not going to take a true rest day. He just won’t,” Rivera said. “This is the compromise.
“He’s going to go through the other types of stuff (during practice). The only thing we’re trying to maintain obviously is the shoulder.”
Defensive tackle
“He’s having a good week,” Rivera said. “He’s practiced very well. They’ve cut him loose to us, so he’s been doing everything. Unless he has a setback tomorrow, he should be ready to roll on Sunday.”