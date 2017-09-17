Cam Newton limited at Thursday's practice

Head coach Ron Rivera says this is the "new normal" for his quarterback following offseason shoulder surgery.

CHARLOTTE – Cam Newton showed up on the injury report as limited on Thursday, something head coach Ron Rivera considers the quarterback’s “new normal” following offseason shoulder surgery.

“All part of the protocol that has been set up by our doctors and trainers,” Rivera said. “This is going to be part of his maintenance as we go through the season.”

Newton will be “limited” from time to time, but when that happens, he’ll be involved in all parts of practice that don’t require him to push his throwing shoulder.

“He’s not going to take a true rest day. He just won’t,” Rivera said. “This is the compromise.

“He’s going to go through the other types of stuff (during practice). The only thing we’re trying to maintain obviously is the shoulder.”

Defensive tackle Vernon Butler , meanwhile, appears on track to play Sunday against Buffalo. Butler, who missed the season opener with a knee injury, was a full participant for the second consecutive day.

“He’s having a good week,” Rivera said. “He’s practiced very well. They’ve cut him loose to us, so he’s been doing everything. Unless he has a setback tomorrow, he should be ready to roll on Sunday.”