Facts and Figures: Panthers at 49ers

TEAM STATS
The Panthers:
- Are making their only West Coast trip of the season. Last year, they had a franchise-high four trips to the West Coast.
- Have beaten the 49ers in five of their past six overall meetings. Carolina leads the overall series, 12-8.
- Have totaled just five rushing touchdowns in Week 1 (
Cam Newton2016, Newton 2011, DeAngelo Williams 2009, Stephen Davis 2005, Chris Weinke 2001), which ranks last in the NFL since 1995.
- Have rushed for an NFL-best 19,435 yards since 2008.
- Have recorded an NFL-best 41 interceptions since 2015.
The 49ers:
- Have the NFL’s longest active Week 1 win streak (six).
- Ranked 32nd last season in passing yards, total yards allowed, rushing yards allowed and points allowed.
PLAYER STATS
Panthers:
- QB Cam Newton has scored 48 rushing touchdowns since 2011, second most in the league (LeSean McCoy, 49).
- RB
Jonathan Stewartneeds 209 rushing yards to pass DeAngelo Williams for most in franchise history. He also needs one more rushing touchdown to equal Williams for second-most in franchise history.
- TE
Greg Olsenneeds 48 receiving yards to pass Pete Retzlaff for seventh-most all-time among tight ends. He also needs one more receiving touchdown to tie Dallas Clark (53) for 10th all-time in scores among tight ends.
- DE
Julius Peppersneeds 7.5 sacks to pass Chris Coleman for fourth-most all-time.
- LB
Luke Kuechlyhas totaled an NFL-best 693 tackles since he came to Carolina in 2012.
49ers:
- QB Brian Hoyer passed for 1,445 yards, six touchdowns and no interceptions in six games with the Bears last season.
- RB Carlos Hyde rushed for a career-high 988 yards with six touchdowns last season. His five rushing scores in Week 1 over the past three seasons are most in the NFL over that timespan.
- WR Pierre Garcon led the NFL with 113 receptions when he played under new head coach/former offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan with Washington in 2013.