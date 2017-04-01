Fan Reaction: Panthers 2017 Schedule

We asked Panthers fans to share which game they are most excited about this season:
Hey #Panthers twitter, which game are you most excited about?— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) April 21, 2017
Your response could appear on our website tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/HzY9IDUOLe
Here's how some of them replied:
@Panthers I'm originally from the Tampa area, so I always enjoy watching Panthers/Bucs games. So many classics in the series.— Drew (@NiceDrewishFela) April 21, 2017
@Panthers I live in NJ, so I am excited for the Jets game. I'll be there @Panthers #KeepPounding— Shaun Peabody (@shaunpeabody) April 21, 2017
@Panthers I live in NJ, so I am excited for the Jets game. I'll be there @Panthers #KeepPounding— Shaun Peabody (@shaunpeabody) April 21, 2017
@Panthers #ThursdayNightFootball on October 12th against the @Eagles because I'm driving down from Baltimore to see it! #KeepPounding— Memento Mori (@CPTMoorgan) April 21, 2017
@Panthers Excited about 1st Atlanta game, establish our dominance in the division and maintain. #KeepPounding #VengeanceShallBeOurs— Christina (@Chrisag1336) April 21, 2017
@Panthers Has to be against the Jets! Only about 2 hours away from Metlife so I'll be cheering them on at the Stadium!! #Keeppounding— DJDD(154-8) (@Gilbs25) April 21, 2017
@Panthers Week 7 vs the Bears! I'll be able to go, less than 3 hours from me. #KeepPounding— Matt Giese (@mattgiese) April 21, 2017
@Panthers Home game vs Green Bay. It's always fun to go watch one of the best QBs. Always turns out to be a great game.— Oscar Pesina (@Oscar_Pesina) April 21, 2017
@Panthers The Dolphins. Get to see that game with my family.— Jon ⚾️ (@BravesJonny) April 21, 2017
@Panthers Week 4! Going to Boston to watch them beat pats. The inlaws are from Boston and live there. Will be out numbered I have faith #KeepPounding— bobby (@fireman1072005) April 21, 2017
@Panthers To be 100% honest, I'm going to say preseason Jags game, I'm a Panthers fan living in enemy territory!— Brittany Wilson (@SweetBrittKnee) April 21, 2017
@Panthers The game that I'm excited for is the Monday Night game at home against Miami because we know how to shine in primetime!— LaMichael Mitchell (@RiskyBusinessLM) April 21, 2017
@Panthers Has to be the November 5th game against the Falcons! — Legacy Lines (Lynn) (@LegacyLines) April 21, 2017
@Panthers Christmas Eve against the hubby's team. I'll be having a Merry Christmas while he cries on the drive back to Wilmington. — Missy R (@missyrussell81) April 21, 2017
@Panthers I'm looking forward to week 1 against the 49ers. I've always been a fan of the opening day game. #KeepPounding— Domineke Patterson (@CoolGuyDom10) April 21, 2017