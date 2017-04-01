Fan Reaction: Panthers 2017 Schedule

Following the release of the 2017 schedule, Panthers fans took to social media to share which game they are most excited about.

We asked Panthers fans to share which game they are most excited about this season:

Hey #Panthers twitter, which game are you most excited about?



Your response could appear on our website tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/HzY9IDUOLe — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) April 21, 2017





Here's how some of them replied:

@Panthers I'm originally from the Tampa area, so I always enjoy watching Panthers/Bucs games. So many classics in the series. — Drew (@NiceDrewishFela) April 21, 2017

@Panthers I live in NJ, so I am excited for the Jets game. I'll be there @Panthers #KeepPounding — Shaun Peabody (@shaunpeabody) April 21, 2017

@Panthers #ThursdayNightFootball on October 12th against the @Eagles because I'm driving down from Baltimore to see it! #KeepPounding — Memento Mori (@CPTMoorgan) April 21, 2017

@Panthers Excited about 1st Atlanta game, establish our dominance in the division and maintain. #KeepPounding #VengeanceShallBeOurs — Christina (@Chrisag1336) April 21, 2017

@Panthers Has to be against the Jets! Only about 2 hours away from Metlife so I'll be cheering them on at the Stadium!! #Keeppounding — DJDD(154-8) (@Gilbs25) April 21, 2017

@Panthers Week 7 vs the Bears! I'll be able to go, less than 3 hours from me. #KeepPounding — Matt Giese (@mattgiese) April 21, 2017

@Panthers Home game vs Green Bay. It's always fun to go watch one of the best QBs. Always turns out to be a great game. — Oscar Pesina (@Oscar_Pesina) April 21, 2017

@Panthers The Dolphins. Get to see that game with my family. — Jon ⚾️ (@BravesJonny) April 21, 2017

@Panthers Week 4! Going to Boston to watch them beat pats. The inlaws are from Boston and live there. Will be out numbered I have faith #KeepPounding — bobby (@fireman1072005) April 21, 2017

@Panthers To be 100% honest, I'm going to say preseason Jags game, I'm a Panthers fan living in enemy territory! — Brittany Wilson (@SweetBrittKnee) April 21, 2017

@Panthers The game that I'm excited for is the Monday Night game at home against Miami because we know how to shine in primetime! — LaMichael Mitchell (@RiskyBusinessLM) April 21, 2017

@Panthers Has to be the November 5th game against the Falcons!  — Legacy Lines (Lynn) (@LegacyLines) April 21, 2017

@Panthers Christmas Eve against the hubby's team. I'll be having a Merry Christmas while he cries on the drive back to Wilmington.  — Missy R (@missyrussell81) April 21, 2017