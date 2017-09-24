Five Things to Watch: Panthers vs. Saints

So, especially after Brandin Cooks was traded to the Patriots, it’s no surprise Thomas has become the go-to guy for quarterback Drew Brees.
Thomas has already been targeted 18 times in 2017, and he leads the Saints with 10 catches and 134 yards.
“He’s a great young wide receiver. Drew gets the ball to him a lot,” safety
Keep an eye on Coby Fleener as well, especially in the red zone. The Saints tight end has caught a touchdown in each of the first two games.
2. Newton without his favorite target: Sunday will make first time in quarterback
Head coach Ron Rivera has reiterated that veteran
But it’s the wideouts who will be counted on even more with Olsen – the team’s leading receiver each of the previous three seasons – unavailable when Newton needs a clutch reception.
“Greg has that attitude about himself – always poised, always calm, even in clutch moments. That’s Greg, and losing that, that’s going to be different,” wide receiver
3. Can Panthers’ exploit Saints’ protection? New Orleans has some injury issues of its own, particularly along the offensive line. Both starting tackles – Terron Armstead and Zach Streif – are not playing for the second straight week.
That means Andrus Peat and rookie Ryan Ramczyk are pegged as the starting tackles on the left and right respectively. Brees has only been sacked twice in 2017, but Mario Addsion,
"They'll have something (planned), whether it is getting the ball out quick, or keeping a back or tight end to protect," Rivera said. "(Sean Payton) will have an answer. He's not going to let Drew stand back there and get hit."
4. Three-headed monster? The Saints’ rushing attack hasn’t exactly gone as planned through two games (only four teams have rushed for fewer yards), but that doesn’t mean there isn’t potential.
They’ve got one of the best to ever do it in Adrian Peterson, an undervalued producer in Mark Ingram and a dynamic, versatile rookie in Alvin Kamara.
“They all have different skillsets and you have to be ready for all of them,” linebacker
5. More room to run for CMC? Is this the week
It’s just a matter of time before McCaffrey gets loose. This appears to be as good a week as
LAST TIME THEY PLAYED