Olsen, who became the first tight end in NFL history to record 1,000 receiving yards three years in a row, is 67th on the list. He’s the second Panthers player named so far, with linebacker Thomas Davis previously checking in at No. 89.

Olsen was one of just two tight ends in 2016 to top 1,000 yards with 1,073, and he ranked fourth in tight end receptions with 80. Olsen also was one of three finalists for the NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year award. He’s an iron man as well, having played in every game in his six seasons with the Panthers.