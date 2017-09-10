Inactives: Panthers at 49ers

SAN FRANCISCO -- Despite his impressive preseason, running back
Strong running back depth is a good problem to have, but it makes it difficult to involve Artis-Payne on a regular basis. Because he isn't a key contributor on special teams, he was often among the inactives last season (only been active for 10 games in two seasons). Artis-Payne will again have to wait patiently for opportunities to contribute.
Below is the full list of inactives for Week 1.
Panthers Inactives:
- RB Cameron Artis-Payne
- LB
Jared Norris
- CB
Cole Luke
- QB
Brad Kaaya
Steelers Inactives:
- WR Victor Bolden Jr.
- CB Ahkello Witherspoon
- DB Jimmie Ward
- LB Pita Taumoepenu
- DL Aaron Lynch
- OL John Theus
- OL Laken Tomlinson