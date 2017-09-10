Up Next
  • There are no Events to display in this category.
View More Events » Show More Close
On Now
Coming Up
View More Events »

News

Link
Print
RSS

Inactives: Panthers at 49ers

Posted 16 minutes ago

Running back Cameron Artis-Payne among those who won't suit up for the season opener against San Francisco.

SAN FRANCISCO -- Despite his impressive preseason, running back Cameron Artis-Payne is among the inactives for the 2017 regular season opener.

Strong running back depth is a good problem to have, but it makes it difficult to involve Artis-Payne on a regular basis. Because he isn't a key contributor on special teams, he was often among the inactives last season (only been active for 10 games in two seasons). Artis-Payne will again have to wait patiently for opportunities to contribute.

Below is the full list of inactives for Week 1.

Panthers Inactives:

  • RB Cameron Artis-Payne

Steelers Inactives:

  • WR Victor Bolden Jr.
  • CB Ahkello Witherspoon
  • DB Jimmie Ward
  • LB Pita Taumoepenu
  • DL Aaron Lynch
  • OL John Theus
  • OL Laken Tomlinson