Inactives: Panthers at 49ers

Running back Cameron Artis-Payne among those who won't suit up for the season opener against San Francisco.

SAN FRANCISCO -- Despite his impressive preseason, running back Cameron Artis-Payne is among the inactives for the 2017 regular season opener.

Strong running back depth is a good problem to have, but it makes it difficult to involve Artis-Payne on a regular basis. Because he isn't a key contributor on special teams, he was often among the inactives last season (only been active for 10 games in two seasons). Artis-Payne will again have to wait patiently for opportunities to contribute.

Below is the full list of inactives for Week 1.

Panthers Inactives:

RB Cameron Artis-Payne

DT Vernon Butler

LB Jared Norris

C Greg Van Roten

CB Cole Luke

QB Brad Kaaya

K Harrison Butker

Steelers Inactives:

WR Victor Bolden Jr.

CB Ahkello Witherspoon

DB Jimmie Ward

LB Pita Taumoepenu

DL Aaron Lynch

OL John Theus