CHARLOTTE -- Rookie defensive end Daeshon Hall is among the Panthers' seven inactives for Sunday's home opener against the Bills.

Two players added via waivers this week - cornerback LaDarius Gunter and offensive tackle John Theus also are inactive. Linebacker Jeremy Cash , typically a factor on special teams, is inactive after missing some practice time this week with a knee injury.

DE Daeshon Hall

LB Jeremy Cash

C Greg Van Roten

OT John Theus

QB Brad Kaaya

CB LaDarius Gunter

Bills inactives:

OT Conor McDermott

TE Khari Lee

DT Jerel Worthy

G Vladimir Ducasse

RB Joe Banyard

WR Brandon Tate