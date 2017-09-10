Injury Report: Vernon Butler doubtful

CHARLOTTE - Vernon Butler is listed as doubtful for Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers with a knee injury. The defensive tackle was a limited participant in practice this week after going down in the preseason opener.

“(Butler) was probably the biggest disappointment,” head coach Ron Rivera said. “We were hoping for Vernon, but the slow recovery process for a big guy with a knee injury was tough.”

Butler totaled 1.5 sacks last season in his rookie year and is listed behind Kawann Short on the depth chart. Without Butler on the field, defensive tackle Kyle Love could receive an increased workload.

Love, quarterback Cam Newton , wide receiver Curtis Samuel and defensive end Daeshon Hall are all listed as questionable. Newton, Samuel and Hall were all full participants in practice this week.

“It’s good to have Kyle and Daeshon ready to roll, so I’m pretty excited about those guys being on the field for us,” Rivera said. "We have Curtis slated to play. We have him set up on some of the special teams as well. He's had a really good week."

Love played in all 16 games last season and started 13, while Hall, if active, could see action in his first NFL regular season game.

Cornerback Cole Luke (ankle) and linebacker Jared Norris (groin) have been ruled out after not practicing all week.

“Both Cole and Jared with their injuries just couldn’t make it,” Rivera said.