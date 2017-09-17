Madden Matchup: Panthers vs. Bills

Find out what happened in the Madden simulation for Week 2 against Buffalo.

Who's going to win?

Each week in the NFL, fans and media members alike share their opinions and make their game picks.

This year, Panthers.com is showing you what Madden 18 has to say. This week, the Panthers open their home slate against the Buffalo Bills. The Panthers got off to a hot start, then clamped down on a Bills rally to come away with a 29-16 victory.

The Panthers built an early 14-0 lead. The tried-and-true combination of Cam Newton and Greg Olsen got things started, connecting for a 16-yard touchdown. The rookie then got involved, with Newton hitting Christian McCaffrey in the flat for what he turned into a 30-yard score.

The Bills awakened in the second quarter, scoring the lone touchdown of the stanza on a 2-yard plunge by running back LeSean McCoy, but Graham Gano ’s second of three field goals in the final seconds sent Carolina to the locker room with a 20-10 lead.