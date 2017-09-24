Madden Matchup: Panthers vs. Saints

Find out what happened in the Madden simulation for Week 3 against New Orleans.

Who's going to win?



Each week in the NFL, fans and media members alike share their opinions and make their game picks.



This year, Panthers.com is showing you what Madden 18 has to say. This week, the Panthers open division play with a home game against the New Orleans Saints. The Panthers enjoyed the upper hand over the first three quarters, then held on for a 29-22 victory.

A Graham Gano field goal early in the fourth quarter gave the Panthers a 26-10 lead. Saints quarterback Drew Brees closed the gap with two late touchdown tosses, but in between cornerback Daryl Worley picked him off to make the Saints’ final score a garbage time one. Bookend James Bradberry picked Brees earlier in the game, and linebackers Luke Kuechly and Thomas Davis combined for 22 tackles.

The Panthers opened the scoring when wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin , picking up the slack created by tight end Greg Olsen ’s absence, kicked off a nine-catch, 114-yard day with a 13-yard touchdown reception from Cam Newton .