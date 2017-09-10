Matchup Connections: Panthers at 49ers

- Sunday will mark the pro debut of two highly-touted rookie players in Carolina running back
- Along with McCaffrey and Thomas, a number of other opponents in this game shared locker rooms in college. Offensive lineman Laken Tomlinson and linebacker
- San Francisco first-year head coach Kyle Shanahan spent the last two seasons as the Falcons offensive coordinator going against Carolina's defense twice a year. He knows what to expect from the Panthers defensive schemes, and expects Carolina to once again have one of the League's best defenses. As the son of longtime Broncos head coach Mike Shanahan, Kyle also grew up familiar with the McCaffrey clan. Christian's father, Ed, was a two-time Super Bowl Champion receiver with the Broncos in the 90's. Kyle Shanahan used to babysit young Christian back in the day, and he even took the number 87 in his collegiate playing career because of Ed McCaffrey.
- While Shanahan will be making his professional coaching debut, Carolina head coach Ron Rivera will return to the Golden State and the Bay Area where he was an All-American linebacker for the Cal Golden Bears in the early 1980's. Rivera was born in Fort Ord, Calif., and grew up in a military family where he traveled around the world before settling back in Seaside, Calif., for high school.
Thx @CalFootball 4 my jersey. Wish I could be at the game today but it's a work day 4 me @Panthers #GoBears @CalAthletics #proudalum pic.twitter.com/TcINELEKaY— Ron Rivera (@RiverboatRonHC) September 2, 2017
- A number of coaches on Rivera's staff also have ties to the Bay Area. First-year wide receivers coach Lance Taylor coached McCaffrey through last season at Stanford University. Special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey held the same position at San Francisco in 2015, tight ends coach Pete Hoener spent six seasons (2005-10) on the Niners staff, and offensive line coach Ray Brown worked for the Niners in 2010 after playing for San Francisco from 1996-2001.
- Quarterbacks coach Ken Dorsey played for San Francisco for three seasons after being drafted by the Niners in 2003.
- Panthers running backs coach Jim Skipper was the head coach of the XFL's San Francisco Demons back in 2001.
- Two members of the Panthers secondary spent time with San Francisco earlier in their careers. Offseason signee
- Panthers offensive linemen Ryan and
- Perhaps the most famous Panthers fan will also be in attendance at Sunday's game. Two-time MVP and two-time NBA Champion Stephen Curry notably reps the Panthers whenever he can. Curry grew up in Charlotte and attended nearby Davidson College, where he first tasted stardom. Despite moving to the West Coast after getting drafted by the Warriors, Curry has remained a steadfast Panthers fan.
- Curry pounded the Keep Pounding drum before Carolina's home game against the Texans in 2015, and then pounded the drum prior to Super Bowl 50 in Levi's Stadium. Curry is the only two-time Keep Pounding drummer since the team began the tradition in 2012.
- Speaking of Super Bowl 50, this is the Panthers' first trip to Levi's Stadium since suffering that 24-10 defeat against the Broncos.