Opposing View: Panthers at 49ers

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan
On playing the Panthers defense again: "We had a lot of success last year against them, but I still know how tough those games were to win. I know how much success we didn’t have the year before that. They’re a challenge and make every game pretty ugly for the offense. You need to realize, they’re going to blow a bunch of stuff up, they have too good of players and are aggressive. You need to be able to weather the storm. They’re going to have their plays and you need to stay on field, convert third downs and stay out of long third downs. If they get you in a one dimensional game, they’re too smart, too talented and too good to hang with them. Unless you can keep them playing 50-50 on everything."
On
On game planning for
On preparing for
49ers defensive end Solomon Thomas
On tackling McCaffrey: "That would be great! You know, I never really had the chance at practice because we wanted to protect him and make sure he’s healthy. But if I get the chance, I need to take advantage of it. That will be a fun thing to talk about in the group chat."
On his expectations for Newton: "Just an amazing player. You really have to contain him and not let him get out of the pocket. You have to apply pressure, but it will be fun to go against Cam. He’s an amazing player and great quarterback. I’ve been watching him since I was in the sixth or seventh grade. It’s crazy that I’ll be playing against him. It’s pretty cool."
On playing different positions on the defensive line and which offensive lineman he’s most looking forward to playing against this week: "We’ve been watching film on the Panthers and they have a great O-line. I’m really just excited to play against all of them. It’s my first game. I’m just ready to go and am excited to play this game. It should be fun."
On his pre-draft meeting with Ron Rivera and the Panthers: "It’s an awesome staff. I really like them. I thought it was a cool opportunity to sit down and talk with them. I really like how their staff worked. They all seemed like really close friends and they enjoy working with each other. It’ll be an honor to play against them."