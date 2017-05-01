Panthers OTA Observations: Day 2

CHARLOTTE – There are a couple minor injury updates before we get into Wednesday’s practice observations.
There was a brief scare when wide receiver
Linebacker
With that, here’s a recap of the day’s action:Charlotte Hornets head coach Steve Clifford attended the practice session with three of his players – Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, Cody Zeller and Johnny O’Bryant.
Both Rivera and general manager Dave Gettleman spent time chatting with Clifford on the sideline. Newton, quarterback
Daryl Williamsgot some extended work at left tackle, with rookie Taylor Motonmanning the right tackle spot.
- The trio of second-year corners –
James Bradberry, Daryl Worleyand Zack Sanchez– were very active. Bradberry launched himself into the air to break up a pass for Funchess, and Sanchez flashed his ball skills with a similarly athletic break up on a pass for Damiere Byrd. Worley spent a lot of time matched up with wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin, and it was a competitive bout between the two throughout the session.
- Speaking of Benjamin, it was a near-miss that earned him the most praise from coaches and teammates. Benjamin performed a full-extension dive in an attempt to reel in an overthrown pass against the sideline. The ball came loose as his body struck the ground, but several people, including Rivera, rushed over to applaud the impressive effort.
- Tight end
Scott Simonsonhad himself a productive day, hauling in several catches in traffic over the middle. Newton was impressed and made sure the defense knew it.
- Tight end
Ed Dicksonfrustrated the defense when he got free for a big gain down the sideline.
- An end-around to Byrd didn’t result in a big gain, but it did earn him some bragging rights. The speedy wideout juked away from
Mario Addison, and the defensive end slipped to the ground. The offensive sideline was entertained.
- Assistant defensive backs/safeties coach Richard Rodgers was extremely excited about an alert play from safety
Mike Adams. The veteran newcomer perfectly plastered to Funchess during a scramble situation to help force an incompletion.
- Rookie wide receiver
Curtis Samuelwas again absent for personal reasons. Defensive end Ryan Delairewas not in attendance after working on the side Tuesday.