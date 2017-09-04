Carolina adds rookie quarterback from Lions and rookie safety from Bengals after waiving rookie fullback Alex Armah and placing rookie cornerback Corn Elder on injured reserve.

CHARLOTTE – After parting ways with Joe Webb, it didn’t take long for the Panthers to add a young third quarterback to the mix. Carolina claimed rookie quarterback Brad Kaaya, who was waived by the Lions in the final cutdown.

The Panthers also claimed rookie safety Demetrious Cox, who was waived by the Bengals in their final cutdown. Carolina kept just three safeties on its initial 53-man roster. The additions of Kaaya and Cox are subject to physicals.

To make room on the roster, the Panthers waived rookie fullback Alex Armah and rookie cornerback Corn Elder (knee) was placed on injured reserve.

The addition of Kaaya gives the Panthers a young, developmental talent that can be groomed behind Cam Newton and Derek Anderson .

A sixth-round pick out of the University of Miami, Kaaya finished the preseason completing 16-of-29 passes for 220 yards and two touchdown passes with one interception. He left Miami as the school’s all-time leading passer with 9,968 yards after three seasons.

Cox, a 6-foot, 200-pounder, was undrafted out of Michigan State this year but signed with the Bengals and was with them until the final roster cutdown. A team captain for the Spartans, Cox has experience at cornerback as well but started exclusively at safety as a senior. He played in 51 college games with 25 starts, amassing 166 tackles, four interceptions and 18 passes defensed.