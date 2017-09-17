Panthers claim cornerback LaDarius Gunter

The 25-year-old started 15 games for the Packers last season.

CHARLOTTE – The Panthers on Wednesday brought in a piece they hope will shore up depth in the secondary.

They claimed cornerback LaDarius Gunter off waivers, a day after he was released by the Packers.

Gunter, who landed in Green Bay as an undrafted rookie out of Miami in 2015, led the injury-plagued Packers' secondary in snaps (859) and passes defensed (12) last season. He then helped hold Giants wideout Odell Beckham Jr. to four catches and 28 yards in a Wild Card playoff win but struggled in subsequent weeks against Dallas' Dez Bryant and Atlanta's Julio Jones.

With the Packers' secondary healthy again, Gunter played just two snaps in Sunday's season-opening win over Seattle. But at 6-foot-2, 201 pounds, he has the size Carolina looks for in its outside corners.

To make room for Gunter on the roster, the Panthers released kicker Harrison Butker .