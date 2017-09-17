Panthers in the Power Rankings: Week 2

Here's where the Panthers stand in various power rankings following their Week 1 victory over the San Francisco 49ers on the road.
NFL.com
Panthers rank: 18th (10th in NFC)
Previous rank: 23rd
NFC South: Falcons 5th, Buccaneers 12th, Panthers 18th, Saints 24th
This week's opponent: Bills 25th
Beyond the numbers: The Panthers answered a few of Elliot Harrison’s questions in Week 1. The secondary impressed this weekend and made the 49ers’ passing attack look silly. The defense deserves credit, and all in all, Carolina is trending up.
ESPN.com
Panthers rank: 11th (7th in NFC)
Previous rank: 16th
NFC South: Falcons 7th, Panthers 11th, Buccaneers 13th, Saints 19th
This week's opponent: Bills 27th
Beyond the numbers: The ESPN staff agrees that a 20-point victory in Week 1 is a strong beginning considering the Panthers’ woeful start last season. However,
CBSSports.com
Panthers rank: 15th (9th in NFC)
Previous rank: 19th
NFC South: Falcons 2nd, Buccaneers 10th, Panthers 15th, Saints 26th
This week's opponent: Bills 27th
Beyond the numbers: Pete Prisco gives credit to Carolina’s dominating defense in Week 1, but writes that it’s difficult to gauge against a team that isn’t very good.
Yahoo Sports
Panthers rank: 11th (6th in NFC)
Previous rank: 13th
NFC South: Falcons 3rd, Panthers 11th, Buccaneers 17th, Saints 25th
This week's opponent: Bills 28th
Beyond the numbers: Frank Schwab points out that Carolina should feel a bit lucky they faced an inferior opponent in Week 1. Newton looked rusty, but he should look better this week against the Bills.
Bleacher Report
Panthers rank: 17th (13th in NFC)
Previous rank: 24th
NFC South: Falcons 8th, Panthers 17th, Buccaneers 18th, Saints 20th
This week's opponent: Bills 21st
Beyond the numbers: Chris Simms admits Newton looked like Superman, even after throwing just two passes in the preseason. The Panthers offense has evolved with