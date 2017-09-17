Panthers sound off on facing Sean McDermott

LB
“He’s going to know what we’re doing in certain situations, but you can’t read into that stuff too much. At the end of the day, you just have to go out there and do your job.”
TE
“I’m sure there are things that we know about what he likes to do just like there are some things that he knows about us. It’s going to be who plays the best on the Bills and the Panthers, it’s not going to what happened three years ago in training camp. It’s not about who knows anybody’s secrets. There is nothing going on out there that is earth-shattering. Everybody knows what each other does. It’s just a matter of who executes.”
S
Defensive Coordinator Steve Wilks: “We had an outstanding relationship. It was good working for him for five years. I felt like he trusted me in the things that we came up with from a game plan standpoint. He trusted the whole staff. In the National Football League, or any level, it’s about the staff chemistry. You know you can trust guys to get that teaching done. The relationship was great and we’re still close to this day.”
Head coach Ron Rivera: “For the most part when it’s an opportunity to take a big step like this, you don’t want to hold anybody back. I went through it as a young coach coming up, and I was very fortunate to have Andy Reid, who was all about that, and I’ve tried to be that way as well. It is difficult because you don’t want to train guys and have them leave for something that’s just equivalent to it – that’s not much of a step up – but in this type of situation I know it was Sean’s ultimate for what he wanted to become. He worked very hard at it and did great job of coming from Philadelphia and having to change some of the things he did. He had a chance to rebuild the defense here. He was in a situation where he inherited the defense with the Eagles, but here he was able to put his stamp on it and did a very nice job.”