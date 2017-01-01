Ron Turner named consultant to coaching staff

CHARLOTTE – The Panthers have added Ron Turner, a veteran of 12 NFL coaching seasons, as a consultant to the coaching staff.
Turner, most recently the head coach at Florida International from 2013-16, last worked in the NFL as the quarterbacks coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2012.
“He’ll work closely with the offense as far as evaluating the things that we’re doing, evaluating our opponents,” head coach Ron Rivera said. “And then he’ll also do some stuff for (defensive coordinator) Steve Wilks, looking at what we’re doing and explaining how people might try to attack our defense.
“He’s got a wealth of knowledge as a guy who coached at the NFL and college level for a number of years.”
This is a reunion of sorts for Rivera, Wilks and Turner, who all worked together on the 2006 Chicago Bears team that went to Super Bowl XLI.
“They’re great guys; smart, good coaches, but most importantly good people,” said Turner, who was then the offensive coordinator for the Bears.
Turner’s connections to Carolina are plentiful. Cam Turner, Ron’s son and the Panthers’ assistant quarterbacks coach, coached the quarterbacks and receivers at FIU in 2013-14. In addition to the 2006 Bears, Turner worked with Panthers offensive coordinator Mike Shula in Chicago in 1995-96 and defensive line coach Eric Washington in 2008-10. Tight end
A decade later, Turner will again work with Olsen, now one of the core pieces of a unit that finished as the league’s top scoring offense in 2015.
"I've been around a lot of good players, but I don't think I've been around an offense with so many, starting with the quarterback," Turner said. "What
"It's exciting just to be a small part of it. Just to be around it, observe it and watch it is going to be tremendous."