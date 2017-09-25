Up Next
Stats and Superlatives: Panthers slayed by Saints

Posted 19 minutes ago

Bill Voth

On a day that produced few memorable stats, Christian McCaffrey accomplished something no Panthers running back had done in six seasons.

TEAM STATS

The Panthers:

  • Snapped a touchdown-less streak of nearly 130 minutes with QB Cam Newton’s three-yard scoring run late in the third quarter.

  • Have scored just three points in the fourth quarter, tied for fewest in the league with the Bengals (through three games) and Buccaneers (through two games).

  • Gave up 21 first downs and 362 yards. Their first two opponents, the 49ers and Bills, combined for 23 first downs and 393 yards.

  • Allowed the Saints to go 6-of-12 on third down. The 49ers and Bills went 6-of-24 on third down.

  • Allowed 149 rushing yards, their most in the series since the Saints ran for 163 yards on Sept. 16, 2012.

The Saints:

  • Won for just the second time in their past six meetings with the Panthers. 

PLAYER STATS

Panthers:

  • QB Cam Newton was held to 21 passing yards in the first half, his second-fewest in a first half (18 at Oakland on Nov. 27, 2017). His 43.8 passer rating for the game was the third-worst of his career.

  • RB Christian McCaffrey caught nine passes for 101 yards, becoming the first Carolina RB to hit the century mark since Jonathan Stewart had 100 yards receiving at Green Bay on Sept. 18, 2011.

  • WR Curtis Samuel took a reverse 31 yards, the Panthers’ longest rush of the season.

Saints:

  • QB Drew Brees went through the first three games of a season without an interception for the first time in his career. He now has 12 touchdowns, three interceptions and 1,252 passing yards in his past four meetings with the Panthers.

  • WR Ted Ginn Jr. scored a touchdown for a team other than the Panthers for the first time since he was with the 49ers on Jan. 2, 2011.