Stats and Superlatives: Panthers slayed by Saints

TEAM STATS
The Panthers:
- Snapped a touchdown-less streak of nearly 130 minutes with QB
Cam Newton’s three-yard scoring run late in the third quarter.
- Have scored just three points in the fourth quarter, tied for fewest in the league with the Bengals (through three games) and Buccaneers (through two games).
- Gave up 21 first downs and 362 yards. Their first two opponents, the 49ers and Bills, combined for 23 first downs and 393 yards.
- Allowed the Saints to go 6-of-12 on third down. The 49ers and Bills went 6-of-24 on third down.
- Allowed 149 rushing yards, their most in the series since the Saints ran for 163 yards on Sept. 16, 2012.
The Saints:
- Won for just the second time in their past six meetings with the Panthers.
PLAYER STATS
Panthers:
- QB Cam Newton was held to 21 passing yards in the first half, his second-fewest in a first half (18 at Oakland on Nov. 27, 2017). His 43.8 passer rating for the game was the third-worst of his career.
- RB
Christian McCaffreycaught nine passes for 101 yards, becoming the first Carolina RB to hit the century mark since Jonathan Stewarthad 100 yards receiving at Green Bay on Sept. 18, 2011.
- WR
Curtis Samueltook a reverse 31 yards, the Panthers’ longest rush of the season.
- DE
Mario Addisonhad a sack for the sixth straight home game.
Saints:
- QB Drew Brees went through the first three games of a season without an interception for the first time in his career. He now has 12 touchdowns, three interceptions and 1,252 passing yards in his past four meetings with the Panthers.
- WR Ted Ginn Jr. scored a touchdown for a team other than the Panthers for the first time since he was with the 49ers on Jan. 2, 2011.