News

Stats and Superlatives: Panthers snap 49ers' streak

Posted 3 hours ago

Bill Voth

Jonathan Stewart helped the Panthers hand San Francisco its first Week 1 loss since 2010.

TEAM STATS

The Panthers:

  • Snapped the 49ers' NFL-best Week 1 win streak at six.
 
  • Set a team record for fewest points allowed (3) in Week 1. The previous low was set during a 29-6 win over the Falcons in 1996.
 
  • Allowed 43 rushing yards in the first quarter and eight rushing yards in quarters two through four.
 
  • Allowed 166 passing yards, the fewest in a regular-season win since they held the Browns and quarterbacks Johnny Manziel and Brian Hoyer to 144 yards on Dec. 21, 2015. 
 
  • Allowed the 49ers to convert just two of their 11 third-down conversions and one of their four fourth-down tries.
 
  • Went 7-for-13 on third down.
 
  • Dominated time of possession in the second half, keeping the ball for 20:13, a chunk that included an 8:48 drive that ran out the clock.
 
  • Beat the 49ers for the sixth time in their past seven overall meetings. Carolina now leads the head-to-head series, 13-8.

PLAYER STATS

Panthers: 

  • QB Cam Newton finished 9-of-9 with 108 yards in a touchdown after starting 5-of-16 for 63 yards, a score and an interception.
 
  • RB Christian McCaffrey lost his first fumble since he lost one in a Stanford win over Oregon State on Sept. 25, 2015. McCaffrey lost just three fumbles in his three seasons with the Cardinal.
 
  • RB Jonathan Stewart scored the 52nd touchdown of his career, inching him closer to DeAngelo Williams (53) for second-most in franchise history. WR Steve Smith tops the list with 75 touchdowns.
 
  • WR Russell Shepard opened the scoring with a 40-yard touchdown, the longest reception of his career. His previous high was a 24-yarder for the Bucs in a Week 16 loss to the Saints last season.
 
  • TE Greg Olsen was limited to two receptions for 18 yards, his fewest since he caught one pass for 11 yards in a Week 8 win over the Cardinals last season. 
 
  • DE Wes Horton earned a strip-sack for the third time in his past four games.
 
  • LB Luke Kuechly snagged the 13th interception of his career, the most among NFL linebackers since 2012.
 
  • LB Thomas Davis picked up a sack to up his total to 15.5 sacks over his past 64 games. He totaled 11.0 sacks in his first 86 career games.
 
  • LB Shaq Thompson earned the second sack of his career and his first since he took down Saints spot starter Luke McCown in Week 3 of 2015. 
 
  • P Michael Palardy boomed a career-best 58-yard punt and finished with a career-high 48.7 net yards per punt.

49ers: 

  • QB Brian Hoyer threw his first interception since he was the Texans' QB in the 2015 season finale.