Sunday notes: Kicking competitions "even"

CHARLOTTE — Punting competitions are rarely as close as the one in Carolina right now.
Because he’s a three-time Pro Bowler,
It’s often silly to read much into punting stats, but for what it’s worth, here’s a look at some preseason results:
- Palardy - six punts, 44.7 net average, four punts placed inside the 20-yard line
- Lee - five punts, 43.8 net average, two punts places inside the 20
Over the past month, head coach Ron Rivera has said multiple times that the race for punting job was closer than the kicking competition between incumbent
“(This is) a very big week,” Rivera said. “As far as we're concerned, these guys are even. They've done a great job in camp, they've been very competitive.
“I just think when you look at your two kicking positions, we’ve got four really good specialists.”
Figuring out the fullbacks
When the Panthers chop the roster from 90 to 53 on Friday and Saturday, there’s no guarantee a spot will be saved for a fullback. But there’s a pretty good chance either
“Fullback has always been part of this offense and what we do,” Rivera said. “We have to go through it because we have two really good candidates. We like them both. They've done a great job for us.”
Judging by experience (90 NFL games vs. rookie) and preseason snap counts on offense (32 vs. 16), Young appears to have the edge.
“He gives you a little bit of what Mike Tolbert gave you,” Rivera said, “and that's a guy that can not just play the fullback position but play the H position, which is important, especially when you get into your nickel packages because that guy will end up doing a lot of blocking.”
But while Armah’s a raw talent who could gain more seasoning on the practice squad, he’s not out of it yet.
“We have to go through it because we have two really good candidates. We like them both,” Rivera said. “They’ve done a great job for us.”
Health Watch
—Quarterback
—Quarterback
—Defensive tackle
—Other guys who didn’t practice: quarterback