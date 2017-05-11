Single Game Tickets

A limited number of single-game tickets to each of the Carolina Panthers' home games for the 2017 season will go on sale April 29 at 10 a.m.

Preseason ticket prices range from $27.04 to $102.56 plus applicable taxes and service charges for non-premium tickets. Fans may purchase up to 10 tickets per game with limited availability.

Regular season ticket prices, with the exception of the game versus Green Bay, range from $64.34 to $228.44 plus applicable taxes and service charges for non-premium tickets. Fans may purchase up to eight tickets per game with limited availability.

Ticket prices for the game versus Green Bay range from $78.32 to $242.42 plus applicable taxes and service charges for non-premium tickets. Fans may purchase up to four tickets per game with limited availability.

Tickets can be purchased one of four ways: www.ticketmaster.com, Ticketmaster Charge-By-Phone, Ticketmaster Ticket Centers and Bank of America Stadium Ticket Office (except on April 29). You can guarantee your seats for each home game without the hassle of buying single-game tickets each year through the purchase of a Permanent Seat License (PSL).

Print-at-Home Tickets and Mobile Tickets

A 48-hour window for print-at-home tickets has been instituted to combat ticket fraud and protect the security of your tickets. Beginning 48 hours prior to kickoff of each home game, tickets may be reprinted or pushed to a mobile device when logged in to your My Panthers Account.

Ticketmaster | The Official Ticket Exchange of the NFL

Buy from season ticket holders and other fans at NFL Ticket Exchange powered by Ticketmaster, the official resale marketplace of the NFL. Get in guaranteed, even if the game is sold out. Can't make the game? Sell your tickets at NFL Ticket Exchange and get automatic direct deposit. Plus you never have to deal with ticket delivery.

Children

Bank of America Stadium was designed for fans of all ages. Please note that every child over the age of 12 months is required to have a game ticket to enter the stadium. Any child under the age of 12 months admitted without a ticket must share a seat with an accompanying adult.

Seating for Guests with Disabilities

Designated wheelchair seating is located throughout the stadium. In the lower bowl, the sections are 105, 118, 125 and 138. Sections 522, 525, 531 and 534 are located in the upper bowl. Single-game accessible wheelchair seating is sold on a first come, first served basis.

Purchase

Tickets can be purchased one of four ways: Online at www.ticketmaster.com, Ticketmaster Charge-By-Phone, Ticketmaster Ticket Centers and Bank of America Stadium Ticket Office.

Online - Purchase online at www.ticketmaster.com, the most convenient way to order tickets. Service charges are applied per ticket.

Ticketmaster Charge-by-Phone - Call 800-745-3000.

Ticketmaster Ticket Centers - Visit any one of more than 65 Ticketmaster Ticket Centers located throughout the Carolinas. For the ticket center nearest you, call the Ticketmaster Charge-By-Phone number listed above. Service charges are applied per ticket.

Bank of America Stadium Ticket Office - The Carolina Panthers ticket office is located between the South and East Gates at Bank of America Stadium. The ticket office's hours are Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. During the NFL season, the ticket office is open from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturdays prior to home games. Only walk-up orders, no phone orders, are accepted. Service charges and handling fees are not assessed at the Panthers Ticket Office. American Express and Visa cards are accepted.