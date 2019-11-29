Black Friday gift guides for Panthers fans

Beanie – Everyone loves beanies. Bad hair day? Really cold? Want to look like Greg Olsen? Wear a beanie! The Panthers Pro Shop has a lot of options. I found some for everyone in my family (and myself).

Combat Boots – The combat boot is so in style this season! I love these from Sam Edelman because they're not too chunky and have the studded details! I would love to have these in my wardrobe.

Watch – A watch takes any outfit to the next level. I love the all-black look because it's an elevated look on a classic, but the gold and two-tones are timeless. I have yet to think of an outfit this wouldn't go with!

Sneakers – The athleisure trend is here and not going anywhere! Nike has so many great sneakers for men and women. Also, practical gifts are always great so even a good new pair running shoes will be a big hit!

Pro Shop EA Jacket – Erin Andrews started her own clothing line and WE THANK HER. I love this bomber jacket. Perfect for the fashionista on gameday.

Pro Shop Fleece Hoodie – No one can ever have enough comfy clothes. Ever. I love this fleece hoodie with the subtle "Panthers" across the front. The perfect gift for the lady in your life who keeps things simple and wears leggings more than jeans.

1/4 Zip Sweater – If it's good enough for Christian McCaffrey, it's good enough for me! I'm such a fan of the quarter-zip look.

Grooming Gift Set – No, dude, your 5-in-1 soap is not good enough. Help your man out and give him the gift that in turn will make your life better!

Wine Tumbler – It's a non-breakable wine glass. Need I say more? No, but I will. This is perfect for tailgates, poolside, or any activity that requires a nice beverage. The one I've linked is a YETI, so you know it's great quality!

Beverages – Did you know Panthers wine and New Belgium Beer can be delivered to your house? Well, it can! This is an easy one. Who doesn't love beverages at your door??

Portable Grill – Upgrade the tailgate grill. This is an easy win as far as gifts are concerned! The one linked here is one of the highest rated on Lowes.com, but they have options to fit any budget.

Headphones – Electronics are always great gifts! These Bose headphones are able to stand the test of time, and they would be a great gift for years to come for the man in your life.

Bluetooth Speaker – Everyone needs a Bluetooth speaker, and Bose is the best! My suggestion is gifting this to a friend who makes the best playlist and then deeming them responsible for the tailgate soundtrack.

Wreath – Finding a good looking, artificial wreath is tough! Good news: Lowes has plenty of them. This might not seem like a traditional gift, but I was given a great artificial wreath two years ago and it has consistently been my year-round favorite decor.