Carolina Panthers and Guy Roofing announce High School Community Captain Class of 2019

Nov 27, 2019 at 04:07 PM

During the 2019 season, the Carolina Panthers and Guy Roofing are recognizing outstanding high school student-athletes in the Carolinas through the Carolina Panthers Community Captain program. The program recognizes high school student-athletes in North and South Carolina who excel in their sport, in the classroom, and in their community.

"The Carolina Panthers and Guy Roofing are pleased to recognize this year's Community Captains. They are an exceptional group of high school student-athletes and leaders in their school communities," said Riley Fields, Carolina Panthers Director of Community Relations. "Our hope is these outstanding young men and women will continue to positively impact others through their leadership and service as they grow personally in college and into adulthood."

Guy Roofing and the Carolina Panthers will honor this year's Community Captain Class with a special presentation during the December 1st game when the Panthers host the Washington Redskins. As part of the program, Carolina Panthers Charities will make a $500 contribution to each Community Captain's high school athletic program.

The Carolina Panthers Community Captain Class of 2019:

Community CaptainSchoolHometown
Nathalie BassRiverwalk AcademyLake Wylie, S.C.
Makenzie BlanchardCleveland High SchoolGarner, N.C.
Kaela KranzlerAshbrook High SchoolGastonia, N.C.
Kendall MasseyAshbrook High SchoolGastonia, N.C.
Collin OwensbySouth Point High SchoolBelmont, N.C.
Sebastian ParrishHickory High SchoolHickory, N.C.
Olivia PiselHickory High SchoolHickory, N.C.
Abby RamseyCrest High SchoolShelby, N.C.
Mayce WoodPender High SchoolWillard, N.C.

