Chris Hogan placed on injured reserve

CHARLOTTE -- The Panthers have placed wide receiver Chris Hogan on injured reserve with a left knee injury which he suffered in the Week 4 win at Houston.

"Chris will undergo an arthroscopic procedure and will be placed on injured reserve," general manager Marty Hurney said. "He will be a candidate to return later this season under the 8-game rule."

If designated to return, Hogan is eligible to practice again after six weeks. He can play again after missing eight games. Each team has the option to return a maximum of two players from injured reserve each season.

Hogan signed with the Panthers in the spring of 2019 as an unrestricted free agent and has posted three catches for 24 yards this season. Undrafted out of Monmouth University in 2011, the former Bill and Patriot has 197 catches for 2,634 yards and 18 touchdowns in his career.