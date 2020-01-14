Czech Republic selected to face Mexican National Team at Bank of America Stadium

CHARLOTTE – The Federación Mexicana de Fútbol (FMF) and Soccer United Marketing (SUM) today announced that Czech Republic will be Mexico's rival on Thursday, March 26, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC – presented by Allstate. Kickoff time is set for 8:30 p.m. ET. The teams are expected to bring their top rosters as the games will be played during the March FIFA dates.

Tickets for the match are now on sale via www.MexTour.org. To pre-register for future ticket information, fans are invited to visit www.MexTour.org for the latest information related to the team's visit to U.S. cities throughout the year.

Czech Republic, who will be competing in the 2020 UEFA Euros, has played one match against Mexico, with the Europeans winning 2-1 in the 2000 Carlsberg Cup in Hong Kong (does not include games against the former Czechoslovakia).

Mexican National Team U.S. Tour matches have become one of the most popular events in the sport, with an average of nearly 54,000 fans per game during the 2019 edition. With nearly 90 games played since 2002, the Mexican National Team has been able to use the matches not only to prepare for important competitions like the FIFA World Cup and Concacaf Gold Cup, but also to reach their fervent fan base across North America. The tour will visit various cities across the United States in 2020 and be broadcast nationally on the Univision family of networks and Fútbol de Primera Radio Network.