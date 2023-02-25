Daniel Jeremiah previews the 2023 NFL Combine

Q. Hey, DJ, I think if the Lions at stick at No. 6, the perception is positional value wise, edge rusher is the way they would go. I think that's the way you had them go in your most recent mock. I'm curious if you can maybe tell me the difference, the separators, between Myles Murphy, Tyree Wilson, and I guess if you want to include him in that conversation, Van Ness.

DANIEL JEREMIAH: For me it would be Tyree Wilson. You know, by a pretty significant margin. I think there's a lot of buzz around him around the league. I think the league has it with him and Anderson a lot closer than people might think. He's got just freakish wingspan and burst and the ability to kind of use those long levers to get home. I think he is a really talented rusher. I think he is a big-time athlete. Unfortunately, I don't think we're going to get to see him do anything at the combine coming off the injury that he has had, so probably have to wait until the pro day on that one. For me it would be him. Myles Murphy is a tricky one because it's all in there. He has it all in his body. He hasn't got it all figured out just yet, but between his kind of his combination of length and explosiveness, I think there's more there. I think he is going to develop more as a rusher. I don't think he has a great plan at this point in time. Then Van Ness, I'm going to end up moving him up in my next update of my top 50. I think I have him at 22 right now. Again, it's curious when you watch him because he doesn't start. I know a lot of people are sitting there going, how in the world are you going to take a guy in the top ten. He didn't start at Iowa. I've done my homework. That's the way their program runs. They're going to run with the older upper classmen, the leaders that have been in those spots. They're just going to roll those guys out there with starters, even though everybody knows this was their best guy. But he has big-time, big-time explosiveness and power. Kind of a bull in a China shop. Again, somebody who is just figuring out, but when you watch him against the best tackles he played against, he got after them. I think that is closer to me, what I'm getting at, it's going to be Murphy and Van Ness is pretty close. To me, I would have Tyree Wilson ahead of those two guys.

Q. DJ, thanks for doing this. Obviously, the draft starts with the Bears, and they're in an intriguing spot to try to maximize what they do with that No. 1 pick. If you were in Ryan Poles' shoes, what would you map out as kind of your plan A, best case scenario, and how would you -- when considering trades back -- figure out where to draw your line on how far you would be willing to go down?

DANIEL JEREMIAH: Well, I'm glad you brought that up because we did a little home World War I on this. My buddy Jack in research, we've been working on this for the last couple of days, and he kind of spelled it out for me here. If you look at those trades -- trade-ups for quarterbacks, usually when you look at the trade chart, it's about 120%, give or take, in terms of the trade chart value. You have to pay a premium if you are going to come up for a quarterback, which is great news there for the Bears. So when you look at some of those previous trades, which, by the way, when you look at the names of the quarterbacks that teams have traded up for since 2011, it's Trey Lance, Sam Darnold, Mitchell Trubisky, Jared Goff, Carson Wentz, and RG3. In other words, don't be so concerned if you are the Bears about trading off of a Hall of Famer and moving back. It hasn't been a great list over the last few years. But when you look at those points, here would be the three trades. If we're going to look at those teams as, 2, the Texans, 4, the Colts, and 9, the Panthers, here would be how that would shake out on the trade chart. So if you are just going to go back to pick No. 2, you're going to get the second pick, the 33rd pick, and next year's two. That would be the trade you would have there with the Texans. If you go to 4, would you have to give up a fourth round pick this year. Or, sorry. A fourth round pick in 2024 as well as the No. 1 overall pick. You would get No. 4 overall, No. 35 overall, and a first round pick in '24, and a second round pick in '24. If you want to go all the way to 9, you are going to get the ninth pick, you are going to get the 39th pick, and get a first round in '24 and a first round in '25. So when I look at all those halls -- and I understand you could be trading off of the opportunity to get one of the premiere defensive players there at 2 or 4. If you ask me what I would do, I would be hoping the Carolina Panthers want to pay that price. I'll go to 9, and I'll take all those first round picks and let's go try and fill some of these needs. So those are the three teams I think that will be in the mix, and those are the three options.

Q. DJ, I wanted to kind of piggyback kind of off that question covering the Texans, and Texans, of course, a lot depends it on what the Bears do. Let's say they stay pat at No. 2. Is CJ -- do you believe Bryce Young and CJ Stroud is that much of a drop-off? Would that be -- how would you feel about that as a consolation prize if they ended up getting CJ Stroud instead of Bryce Young?

DANIEL JEREMIAH: I would be fine with it. I have Bryce Young. I like Bryce Young better on the tape, but I think CJ Stroud is a really good player. If the price -- if you're not comfortable with that price to go up to get to that No. Had 1 pick, staying with they are and getting CJ Stroud, I would feel just fine about that. I think he is just a pure thrower. The big question with him, it's been talked about, was, okay, not a lot of off schedule, not a lot of playmaking, but then all of a sudden you see the semifinal game and you are, like, dude, where has this been? He showed you he has that ability. The old scouting adage is if you can do it once, you can do it. So you know he does have that ability. Now, I think Bryce is just a little -- he is a little bit more of a playmaker to me consistently when you watch him. I just love his instincts and feel, his ability to maneuver within the pocket I think is better. So I think Bryce Young is a better player, but I would not be -- I would not be totally bummed if you sat there at 2 and ended up with CJ Stroud.

Q. This is sort of piggybacking off of the last question. The Colts sitting at 4. In your mind is there a big enough gap between you at 1 with Bryce Young and Stroud and Levis that you really can't sit there at 4 and get what's left, or do you need -- if you believe Bryce Young is the guy, do you go get him?

DANIEL JEREMIAH: Yeah, I think if you have the conviction, I think if you are the Colts right now, they've been on this veteran carousel, as you know, for so long. They've got to get off of it. So if you have conviction of who that guy is, I think where there position is as an organization I think it makes sense for them to be maybe more aggressive than Houston would be. If you have that conviction just go up is there and get him. 4, there's a lot that can happen. You know, you might have one that you love, one that you really like, and then it drops off. Nobody knows what order that's in, but I would not be comfortable -- I would not be sleeping well at night if I was just going to sit and hold tight there at No. 4.

Q. Saw you had the Lions taking Anthony Richardson at 18. Can you explain why Richardson -- you know, why a quarterback, I guess, when Goff is coming off the season he had? Part two of that, I've had some fans, I guess, sort of wonder why Richardson goes that high. He obviously has the raw traits, but maybe he is a little bit of a developmental player, like Malik Willis, some people say. Why would he not slide down the draft a little bit further, I guess?

DANIEL JEREMIAH: Well, I guess I can answer it this way: He is not going to be there when it's all said and done when the Lions pick with their second pick, so it's not going to be a problem. And making calls just around the league, the best way to do the quarterback conversation is talk to the teams that don't need one, and then you'll get kind of an accurate feel just how they evaluate him and what they think. Anthony Richardson is the second quarterback for several teams that I talked to. We can look at the numbers. It doesn't look great on paper. You look at the accuracy and this, that, and the other; and he has elite, elite arm strength. He is a rare athlete. You don't see quarterbacks running away from LSU with 80-yard touchdown runs. Like, he has big-time, big-time ceiling, big-time ability. You know, you can find the games. If you want to fall in love with Anthony Richardson, you pop on Utah and you think he is the first pick in the draft. Even Missouri he made some big-time plays in that game. I know it's a little bit of a roller coaster. I know he hasn't played a ton, but teams are starting to look at some of these quarterbacks as lottery tickets, and this one has the biggest pay-out. That's why I think you're going to see Richardson go pretty high. The reason I had him there with the Lions is I think sometimes when you have those two picks, I almost don't want to say it's a luxury because you're trying to get good players, but when you look at the landscape of the NFL right now and you look at the high, high-end quarterback play, you know, this gives you an opportunity to take a shot on one of those guys who could be that. He is not at that level right now, but ceiling-wise with him and Jared Goff, his ceiling is immensely higher. Jared is a solid steady player right now. He is playing winning football, but I think there is a ceiling on him. With Anthony Richardson, you don't have a ceiling. That's why I think you'll see him go, but I don't think -- in making just calls over the last couple of days, I don't even think he will get there.

Q. I wanted to ask you about a local kid from North Carolina, Nick Saldiveri from Old Dominion. We saw him move inside to center and guard during the Senior Bowl. I was just curious, where do you envision him playing in the league, and where do you think his range is from a draft standpoint?

DANIEL JEREMIAH: Yeah, I liked him as a player and kind of reminded me of Max Mitchell coming out last year. People kind of wondering what Max would do, where he would play, was he physically strong enough, and when he got out on the field for the Jets, he played pretty well. You know, I think he can still hold up at tackle. I think he has quick feet. I think he can bend. He plays under control. I think there's going to be times just at that height if you are inside I think he is going to get a little high, and he is going to get moved. But he can sink, he can bend, and I think he could play out on the edge. I still like him at tackle. I want to continue to see him get stronger, but in terms of the range, I have him, like, in the third round. You know, when you are talking offensive linemen with him in a pretty good class of -- in terms of the depth, maybe not the top-end guys -- third, fourth round would probably be the range I would put him. Q. Very intrigued by your comment on the tight end position. Tell me why you love this year's tight end class. How many could you see going in the first round? The Patriots have the 14th pick. Is that too high for a tight end? Please break it down for me. DANIEL JEREMIAH: Yeah, it's not too high for me. In terms of the number of guys, I can kind of count them up here. Let me just go one, two, three, four, five, six, seven, eight, nine, ten, eleven. I have eleven tight ends that I have top three round grades on, which is ridiculous number. It is just a really, really good group. To me, I know he is coming off of an injury right now and I know he is kind of more of a flex tight end, but Dalton Kincaid from Utah is -- I think he is a bigtime player. I think he is one of my favorite players to watch in this draft. I think he is one of the best players in the draft. He is just sudden in everything that he does. He separates. He is outstanding after the catch. You know, he can win on contact over the middle of the field. He is really, really good after the catch. You know, as a blocker, he is going to more shield you and wall off. I don't like when you compare guys to all-time great players, but just in his movement stuff, he moves, he kind of looks likes Kelce just the way he moves in and out of breaks. He is a really, really good player. I think he's -- I really liked Zach Ertz when he was coming out, the year he was coming out. I think he is a better version of Zach Ertz. So he's up there. You've got Mayer who is an just an all-around tight end, not going to be real dynamic, out of Notre Dame. But he is kind of the king of the combat catches. He has a good feel on option routes just keeping guys on his back and kind of walling them off and making plays. A good overall tight end, good blocker. Darnell Washington is massive from Georgia. He is like playing with a sixth offensive linemen in the run game, and he is still developing and learning in the pass game. I think there's more there. Obviously, they had the best tight end in the country there with Bowers, who is just an absolute freak show. So he doesn't get as many balls as he would on other offenses, but he is really intriguing. Musgrave from Oregon State is going to probably run in the low 4.5s at 255 pounds. He could go in the first round. Then you start going through the list. LaPorta from Iowa, Tucker Kraft from South Dakota State. You got Davis Allen from Clemson, intriguing. Payne Durham from Purdue, Schoonmaker from Michigan, Strange from Penn State, Wiley from Cincinnati. Those are the 11 guys. It is a really, really good group.

Q. Kind of a niche question. Rams really as they evaluate their back-up quarterback situation, who are some guys that you think are good schematic fits, but also fits in consideration with what Sean McVay has traditionally done at quarterback?

DANIEL JEREMIAH: Yeah, there's some interesting guys. You know, it's kind of -- you look at it and say, okay, who fits from a traditional standpoint and then who could be kind of somebody that would be fun to play with a creative coordinator in Sean McVay? I really like Hendon Hooker. I think he is a good player. I think he can do everything that Sean McVay wants to do. I think you start with accuracy and decision-making. He can move around, so you are going to be able to use all that stretch boot. He is going to be very comfortable doing that. He can think the game really well. You know, we'll see how high he ends up going coming off of the injury. I think he would have been a first round pick if he doesn't get hurt, even with the age. I know people talk about how old he is, but he is a really, really solid player. I think he would be a great fit in that system. You look at other guys that can kind of -- it would be maybe a little bit later on. To me would probably be somebody like a Jaren Hall that would be -- I think he will probably end up going in the fourth or fifth round. Good athlete. Can move. Can really drive the ball. He has some things he can work on with his footwork. I'm sure they've been working on that in lead-up to the draft. He gets a little too bouncy at times. He is somebody that is kind of an intriguing project to me that you could keep an eye on in that type of area of the draft.

Q. I saw you picked Tyree to go 3 to the Cardinals, but given the fact that this is a brand new staff from top to bottom, coaching and management, do you think they might go in a different route? And if Anderson and the Georgia defensive tackle are there, is that still way, way in play?

DANIEL JEREMIAH: Look, to me the way I have them stacked, like, I think Jalen Carter is the best player in the draft from Georgia, and I think that Will Anderson is the second best player. But I know in talking to people around the league and when I do mock drafts, you're trying to get just a feel and the potential outcomes there and not just doing the same exact thing every single time. I know that there's teams that have it really, really close, and some actually even prefer Tyree Wilson to Anderson just because of the size and the length and the attributes that he has there. But if you are asking me, I wouldn't be trading off of either of those two guys. When you look at Jalen Carter, Will Anderson, I probably wouldn't want to get out if I were them, as desperate as they are for defensive linemen. I think those are the two best guys. So kind of a two-parter there. You know, what would I do? That's what I would do. I would take one of those two guys. Then, you know, I do want to make sure that Tyree Wilson kind of gets in the mix. I remember doing a similar thing last year trying to alert everybody that this Travon Walker from Georgia, you know, like, hey, just know who he is and be aware and don't be surprised. That's kind of the same thing I'm doing here, same formula.

Q. Daniel, obviously, a lot of moving parts in Tennessee when you look at their needs and you look at the board, what's maybe a best-case scenario for them at No. 11?

DANIEL JEREMIAH: Well, I mean, obviously tackles is going to be a glaring need for them. If you are asking me absolute best-case scenario, I would say somehow Skoronski gets there, from Northwestern. I think he can play tackle. I think he could be an unbelievable guard as well, but Peter Skoronski would be my dream scenario. And while I don't think that's going to happen, you start getting all these quarterbacks coming off the board, we end up getting four go and you have those top defensive players, you know, maybe it's not the craziest thing in the world that somehow he would make it to them. He reminds me a lot of Alijah Vera Tucker. Remember with Vera Tucker last year the talk -- or when he was coming out into that draft was is he a guard? Is he a tackle? It turns out he can do whatever the heck you want him to do. He is really, really good. So Skoronski would be my best-case scenario. And then you are looking at receiver as another need there. I don't think it's a great receiver draft, but I really do like Jordan Addison. I think the one reason that might not happen is because he is kind of similar to Robert Woods. If that wasn't what they were looking for, if they wanted to get bigger there, then I think you could look at TCU has Johnston, who is a big, fast, physical kid.

Q. You indicated earlier that the Bears could face a tough decision trading down and trading basically out of Carter or Anderson, I guess. Can you kind of break down Carter as a prospect? Is he worth the No. 1 overall? Also, how tough a decision would it be for the Bears to trade out of that? What would their options -- best options be if they traded too far down to get Carter or Anderson?

DANIEL JEREMIAH: I mean, I would probably go back to the same guy I just talked about, would be Skoronski. As bad as the Bears defense is, you've got to give Justin Fields some help here going forward. If they traded all the way down to 9 I would think they're probably trading themselves into their choice, dealer's choice of offensive linemen at that point in time. You know, look, it would be hard to trade away from those top two defensive players, because I think they're really, really good. But if you could just get just the sheer haul of picks that could serve you well into the future, I think I would go that route and probably would switch me from the defensive side to the offensive side with that first pick that they would be going after there. In terms of Carter as a player, it's overused, I guess, but I don't know how else to describe him. He is just a freak show when you are watching him. It just looks like he works at a different speed than everybody else on the field. The change of direction, you know, he can kind of teleport from one gap to the next and you are, like, I don't know how he got there, but you've got no chance. The offensive line coach at Georgia is a good buddy of mine, Stacy Searels, and when I asked him about Jalen Carter, and he said, when he comes to practice and doesn't want to get blocked, he is not getting blocked. I mean, he is a unique player. If you want to see the athleticism, go read my buddy Bruce Feldman's article about him and look at the dunk that he posted inside the article. You can see him with windmill dunking over 300 pounds. He is an absolute freak. I think he is better than Quinnen Williams coming out, and I loved Quinnen Williams, so that's the type of player you're getting.

Q. With the Jets you had them taking Broderick Jones at No. 13. Let's talk about why you think that would be a good fit, and also some other positions that the Jets might need in the draft as well?

DANIEL JEREMIAH: Sure. When you look at Broderick Jones, I think his best football is still ahead of him. He is incredibly strong. He is incredibly athletic. What he can do in the second level stuff and the run game as well as in the screen game is outstanding. He sets a little bit of a unique set where he sets a little bit flat so there are times where guys can get upfield on him, but then he shows you the ability to recover and hang in there. So, you know, maybe a little top-heavy at times. He gets a little overaggressive. He is a pretty physical player, but I think there's a lot to really like about him. I think he could play either side. I think he could play right tackle. He could play left tackle. That would be -- that's why I had him going there. I think it would be a really good fit. In terms of other needs, you know, still continuing to get more firepower. I know they signed all those tight ends last year, but I still don't think they have a real dynamic difference-making tight end. I think they've got some good players, but that would be -- that would be something I would be trying to find as well as we'll see what they're going to do with the center position going forward. I wouldn't mind seeing them get one of those young centers in this draft. It's a pretty good group of interior offensive linemen.

Q. I saw in your last mock you had Tennessee tackle going to the Steelers. Any others at that spot that you could see them taking at that position, or could they go defensive line or corner?

DANIEL JEREMIAH: Yeah, I think when you are looking at it, I think you just nailed the three spots. I think when you are looking at the offensive line options, if you are looking at tackle, you know, Darnell Wright is the one that I put there. If they ended up waiting on tackle, I think Matthew Bergeron could be one from Syracuse that maybe they take at 32. There are some good interior options. Steve Avila from TCU and O'Cyrus Torrence, I think those guys are just plug and play. You're not going to win the press conference, maybe not going to win the draft party by taking those two guys, but I think they're just plug and play, solid starters immediately. Any combination of those three guys. Then when you look at the corner position, I mean, I would love it just for multiple reasons, but it would be fun if Porter were to get there. I don't think he'll fall that far, Joey Porter Jr. Christian Gonzalez I think would probably be gone as well. I would be shocked if Witherspoon from Illinois were there. If any of those guys somehow managed to get down there, those would be easy run the card up for the Steelers.

Q. DJ, when you look at Bryce, and we've had quarterbacks of his size be very successful in this league, what are some reasons just watching him that you think maybe his lack of stature may not matter in the NFL?

DANIEL JEREMIAH: Look, it's still going to be a concern. I think you're always going to be a little bit nervous just about the durability because of the frame. As I was told as of yesterday, he was right around 200 pounds, so I think he is getting close to 200 pounds. I think he will probably show up to the combine and be 200 pounds. So I know some of the rumors are out there that he was going to be 180 pounds. That's not -- he is not going to be that. We'll see how tall he is. But, you know, he has such good awareness and feel. I think he will be able to protect himself because of that. In terms of the ability, it's all there. I mean, every type of throw you want to make. He can drive it. He can layer the ball. He can make plays on schedule, off schedule. The talent is exceptional. You talk to people that have been at Alabama for a long time, and they'll say, you know, we'll see how it translates, but this is the best football player that we've been around. Like, he is outstanding. You are going to have to take a risk with any of these quarterbacks. It's just a different type of risk. Some might be it how they're going to continue to develop. The accuracy is going to improve or the instincts are going to get better.

With Bryce the gamble is just the durability. Is he going to be able to physically hold up? That's the gamble I would take when you stack all these guys up. When you talk to people there -- I'll give you one example. They said he'll show up on Monday. They'll give on Sunday after a game on Saturday, they'll have a game plan all ready for the next week. Normally kids would come in, and you'll start on Monday, and you'll start digging into that. They said he would show up on Monday with a list of questions and suggestions of how to do this with this protection and how you can attack this coverage with this, and he said a lot of times they would incorporate his ideas. It's stuff he is doing on Sunday the day after a game. The wiring is pretty unique and pretty special.

Q. On the tight ends in general, like you touched on kind of going off of that from before, from watching yourself and in talking to teams, do you get the sense that there's going to be a consensus on the T-1 or more of a kind of widespread thing? Second part of that is why do you think that's kind of been a spot based on draft history, where teams are willing to overlook middling or unremarkable production and not get wowed by great production at tight end?

DANIEL JEREMIAH: Yeah, it's a great question. We've done studies on it and looked at it over the years, and it's just been a traits over production position. It goes back to the basketball players with Antonio Gates and Jimmy Graham. It goes to George Kittle not having a ton of numbers there at Iowa. It's just can you separate? Do you have that short area quickness, and then do you have kind of that awareness, that spatial awareness? All that stuff is really, really important versus you being on a college team and you're playing quarters coverage and they're throwing you bubble screens and tunnel screens so you catch 85 balls. It just doesn't -- the production doesn't translate as smoothly at that position to the next level. You've got to have those traits. I don't think there's a uniform TE-1 in this draft. When you talk to teams around the league you'll hear different names mentioned. Usually it's Kincaid, it's Mayer, it's Musgrave, and it's Washington. Those are kind of the four that get mentioned. I would say I've got back -- the feedback I've got back the most, the most teams I talked to have Kincaid No. 1 because of the passing game value, but Mayer has his sponsors around the league as well.

Q. I was wondering, I see that you put Bijan Robinson at No. 4 on your top 50, 19th in the draft. I was curious how much you think that reflects team needs versus the value of the running back, and in a year when you have potential franchise tag candidates in Saquon Barkley, Tony Pollard, just what teams are saying about the value of the running back, both in the veterans and the rookies?

DANIEL JEREMIAH: That's a great question. If you asked around -- and I've done this to a bunch of teams -- the most consistently, highly graded player in the draft -- because even on some of them there's some varying opinions. You'll get some people that will say on the defensive side, oh, you know, I'm a Will Anderson guy or maybe I'm a Jalen Carter guy. Everybody says that Bijan Robinson is not only the best running back in this class, he is one of the five best players in this class. He is elite. Then you then transition to, okay, where does he go? Then all of them say, I have no idea. I have no idea. Does he go under the 20s? There's people that say -- there will not be people inside the league, and I know some people think, oh, analytics will kill him. If he were to go in the top 10 he would not get laughs around the league because people know how good this guy is. So I just don't know where to put him. You look at all the different needs that these teams have. My philosophy on kind of running backs is I don't mind taking a running back in the first round, as long as your team is ready to win right now. Because if you take into account the guy has four or five, six years of elite production, I don't mind getting him in the first round because you get the extra year on the contract. It's easy to control it. Then I have a franchise tag number if I want, and that could kind of take me through all of his prime. But I don't want to waste carries on a crappy team. I want to have all of his carries over that five-year period count and help push towards a championship. To take a big-time running back like that and your team stinks, you're going to waste his prime and it's not going to do anything for you. That's the conundrum there with Bijan Robinson. He is, no doubt about it to me, he is one of the premiere, premiere players in the draft.

Q. You mentioned Josh Wiley earlier as being a possibility in the first three rounds. I'm interested in your take on three other University of Cincinnati guys. Wide receivers Tre Tucker and Tyler Scott, and linebacker Ivan Pace?

DANIEL JEREMIAH: Sure. Tyler Scott is -- we were just talking about speed. That's speed. That's legit big-time speed on the outside. What I love about him is when the ball goes up, as fast as he is, he gets faster. He is fast after the catch. You can use him on jet sweeps. He's got reliable hands. The one thing that's normal with a lot of fast guys is just gearing down, getting in and out of cuts. That's a little bit more effort there, but a pure vertical receiver. I think he is -- the grade that I gave him is a day 2 grade, so second, third round I think is where he goes. Wiley can flex out. He is a clean route runner. He is smooth. He shows you at 260 pounds the polish to tempo routes, to change speeds. He is an intriguing player. Pace is one of the best off-ball blitzing linebackers that I have seen really. It's like his super power. He just has a really good feel. He can shoot gaps. He has a wide variety of moves as a rusher there. You know, the agility, the change of direction, the pure speed. You know, I'm curious about that once we get to the combine, but if you are looking for guys that can do one thing really well, he is an unbelievable blitzer off the ball. I have him more kind of in that fourth, fifth round range. Who was the other one you asked about? Tre Tucker? Was that the other one? Tre Tucker is really good on special teams; play in the slot. He has some suddenness as well. You can use him on jet sweeps. He is tough. He can win against press coverage with his quickness. I thought he had the profile. He is a little bit smaller, obviously, at a little under 5'9", under 190 pounds. I thought he profiled as kind of a fourth receiver and a special teams player, which I put him in that -- right around the fifth round range would be about where my grade is.

Q. You have the Raiders taking Will Levis to No. 7. How would you kind of rank the quarterback class, and how many potential franchise quarterbacks do you see in this class?

DANIEL JEREMIAH: I think there's -- I would actually say five because we'll see where Hendon Hooker lands. Again, I already went down that road, but I know he is older, but I think he has a chance to be a starter, be a solid starter. I would say there's a chance to be five, and they all have concerns. There's not a -- it's not one of those years where you have Trevor Lawrence. It's not Joe Burrow. It's not Andrew Luck. It's not that year where you say, okay, this is that one -- I don't want to say can't miss -- but it's going to be hard to miss. We don't have that. They all have warts and flaws, but I think there's five potential solid starters in this group. I have it Bryce Young, CJ Stroud, Levis, Richardson. But, again, if you know who you have developing these guys and you have a plan in place, I think it's very close when you look at how those guys stack up. For me it's Bryce, a gap, and then those other three guys. I think it's however they fit you, what plan you have in place, and how you want to use them. If you have a veteran in place for a year, I think Anthony Richardson you can make that case. You've got a coordinator that understands how to incorporate Will Levis' athleticism right now. I know in talking to folks that have been through there, they rave about his ability to handle a lot of information. So if you think about Josh McDaniels and his offense, it's been kind of known as they can put a lot on your plate. It sounds like that's something he is comfortable doing. I would put Hendon Hooker in that same realm just in terms of when they talk about his football acumen. He is going to be able to pick it up and handle a large playbook there. Stroud to me is just like the -- he is the purest thrower of the bunch. Just accurate. If you value decision-making, accuracy, as pretty much everybody does, CJ Stroud is really, really solid in that area. That's why he is No. 2 for me. Bryce I think outside the size just does everything at a very high level.

Q. I was just wondering your impressions of Michigan's Oluwatimi and Mazi Smith and Mike Morris please. Thanks.

DANIEL JEREMIAH: Sure. We'll go through with Oluwatimi. He is just a really, really solid player. Guys that have started a zillion games offensive linemen in the Big Ten, there's a really good hit rate of those guys. Especially interior offensive linemen. He started 49 games. It's just it translates really well. He has an instant anchor. He can wipe out middle linebackers when he works up to the second level. Not going to be an elite redirect and space guy, but he is strong, he is firm. He is going to kind of just use that upper strength and wrestle you there at the point of attack in the run game. You know, he can help you set a firm pocket, so I think there's a lot of value there with him. I have him as kind of a third round, maybe he could get into the fourth round, but most likely a third round player. Mike Morris is just a massive stand up outside linebacker there who can really set the edge. He got after the tackle from Maryland as a gifted player, and he went right through him with power. He is a big, powerful guy. He flashes some up and under stuff that he can do, showing you he is a little more nifty than you think. He kind of has an interior body and plays out there on the exterior, so interesting player. I put him in that third round range. All three of these guys have the same grade on. Schoonmaker is another one, the tight end who I have in that range as an inline tight end. He can move. You can split him out wide. He has some bursts after the catch. He can adjust down the field. I don't think you asked about him, but he is a good player as well. The top Michigan guys, though, when you look at Mazi Smith, he is up there in my top 50. He is 330-plus pounds. He has quickness. He can overpower you. I know you look at the production, the pass rush production doesn't exist. He has a half sack in his career, but then you watch him, and he is disruptive. It's more disruption over production, but I do think he has up side as a rusher. You can't move him in the run game, and he played really well in their biggest game of the year. So he is a good one. And then I'll add one more for good luck here with DJ Turner, the corner, is going to run really fast. I think he is going to go in the second round. He has big-time, big-time bursts. He can drive on balls in front. When he gets out of position, he has the speed to recover. Just every now and then he'll get boxed out because of his size, but I think he is a second round corner. I was watching this group of Michigan players. They have a really good group that's coming into this draft, but you also notice the guys they have coming back next year, including the quarterback and the running back. This is not a college football show, but Michigan is going to be really, really good again next year. Q. Five Canadians are in the draft conversation this year. I'm hoping you can -- DANIEL JEREMIAH: Hold on. Hold on. Let me just see. Let me see. Hold on. Is it Bergeron, Sidy Sow, Chase Brown, Sydney Brown, Tavius Robinson; is that right?

Q. I believe that's it. I was going to ask you about the three Ontario guys, chase and Sydney, and where you see Sydney projecting position-wise, and then Tavius Robinson.

DANIEL JEREMIAH: I'm always geared up and ready for the Canadian question. When I look at Sydney, to me obviously the ball production is there at 5'10", 213 pounds; had six picks. He has great range. You'll see him undercut routes. He is explosive. I think he is going to test really, really well. He is outstanding on special teams. He had a forced fumble on a punt in one of the games that I watched. The only tape that he struggled with was against LaPorta, the Iowa tight end. He struggled a little bit in coverage on that one, but had a really good Senior Bowl week. He is going to go day 2. I think you'll see him go in the second round or middle second round to early third round is I think when you'll see him. Chase Brown, the running back, he is a quick stepper. He can run through contact. He has a nice little stiff-arm. He just runs really hard. The production obviously was there. Again, super productive player. Good player. Pass pro is a little bit of an issue there. He got crushed by some linebackers in that, so that's his area to improve. It's a really deep running back group, so I think probably third round would probably be the high watermark, but I would say is probably a wider range, third to fifth round, somewhere in there is where he would end up going. Then the last one was Robinson; is that right? Q. Yeah.

DANIEL JEREMIAH: For Robinson, get to him here. Robinson had the production. Had the eight sacks. He is high cut. He is long. He is kind of fun to watch because he is in that four-point stance and just launches out of it. He has a nifty little push-pull move, but I thought he was a little bit tight. He is a little bit stiff at the top of his rush, and I thought he got pinned and sealed a little too often in the run game. He is a later round guy for me. More of like a sixth round pick. But you've got some size and you've got some production, so definitely you're going to hear his name called.

Q. Obviously in Indianapolis there's a lot of talk about quarterbacks, and Will Levis is one that I wanted to ask you about. What's your general evaluation of him? It seems like a gotcha question because it's like give of me one thing. Then, also, aside from Josh Allen, what quarterbacks do you think -- current quarterbacks would you compare him to?

DANIEL JEREMIAH: Yeah, it's a good question. I mean, I think Josh Allen is kind of what you are hoping he is going to be there. I would say the evaluation part of it if we go there first. You start with the sacks and the turnovers. I mean, that's the cause for concern. That's the flag. So you've got to navigate that, and you've got to dig into that if you are a team and talk to him and sit down and watch the tape and go through it and see if you can learn some things. Not all that stuff is going to be on him. When you look at some of the turnovers, there's a good number of tip throws. When you look at the sacks, the offensive line wasn't very good in front of him this year, and there's some blown protection. I would want to sit there and go through all the sacks and turnovers when you sit down with him, because it is a big number and it needs to be explained. I don't think that's all on him. The injury thing is another one. I mean, I don't want to go through and try and excuse away some issues, but when I watched him, I did not like when he was working to the left side of the field. I thought he was closed off. I thought he threw against him. Then I come to find out after I've watched the tape that he had a messed up toe, he has a messed up shoulder, and I think that impacted that to a degree. But the things that you can't refute, he has a strong arm. He is a really good athlete. Especially the year before when he is healthy. You can see him as a runner. You can use him on some design quarterback run stuff as well as him just organically making things happen. He is tough. He hangs in there and takes shots. There are sometimes where I wish he would feel things better on the back side. Every time he gets hit, it's a surprise party. I wish he just had a little bit better feel to get up and get away from some of those things. But toughness is not an issue at all. He can make every type of throw you want. It's digging in on some of the issues to figure out what the deal is with him and why some of those things happen in terms of the turnovers and the sacks. Other quarterbacks you try and compare him to? I mean, that's tough. As an athlete I think there's some comparison to Ryan Tannehill when he was coming out. I think you look at his frame, Dak Prescott is one. I think that's a fair comp for him. Same conference, same build, same toughness. The stuff on Dak, when you talk to the coaches there, you know, worker, intelligent, tough, winner. Like, you'll hear all those exact same things said about Will Levis. They rave about him. As I think about it, that might end up being the best comparison.

Q. I wanted to ask about broadly quarterback evaluation. What are the downsides and benefits of using comps when you are evaluating a draft guy, and specific to this year, could you see teams possibly get in trouble trying to see Josh Allen when they're going to draft Richardson or Will Levis? Just give me one outlier the way Allen was and the way he improved once he got (indiscernible?)

DANIEL JEREMIAH: You cut out a little bit, but I think I got the gist of it here. Comps, I know some people on social media for some reason have -- some people have a really, really big hang-up with comps. Oh, you should never compare anybody. Everybody is their own player. That's just the way it works when you are in the draft room. It's not saying -- there's no apple-to-apple comparison. There's no, this is the exact clone of this player. Usually it's a range in there. Look, I'm hoping this guy is going to end up being Josh Allen. There's also a chance that he ends up being another player that you see some aspects of his game. It's just a frame of reference when you are in the room. You're trying to describe him to people in the room that haven't seen them yet, and that gives them a good visual of, okay, I can kind of see this person in my mind now that you are describing him. Maybe it's just he runs like this player or maybe it's just his off-schedule stuff reminds me of that player, but there's always going to be comparisons. Now, in terms of using the outliers, you know, Josh Allen, for being somebody who didn't have the best accuracy coming out and had some turnovers, you can get -- yeah, you can get in trouble when you compare everybody to that. I know for being in the league when Drew Brees just got into the league, every undersize the quarterback for the next ten years, if you liked him, he was Drew Brees, and it turned out none of them was Drew Brees. He was a one of one. I totally get that you can get in danger of thinking that that's -- that Josh Allens are everywhere because they're hard to find.

Q. With Bryan Bresee from Clemson, he is being rated as a top 10, top 15 prospect by most scouting agencies out there, but with you talking on your podcast earlier, you said that he is kind of split with different executives and different teams across the league. Going into a little bit more about why teams are so split on him based on his talent, but also on some of his concerns.

DANIEL JEREMIAH: Yeah, to me he is a tough player to evaluate because you see flashes of it. You see some of the flash its of the quickness. I know he has obviously battled the injuries. I think there's some stiffness there, and maybe some of it is injury-related, but he is not the most loose athlete. They move him around up and down the line of scrimmage, but I didn't see somebody that was really, really explosive and fluid and loose. I thought he was more of a tight athlete who has some power, but that's why I think you get into a little bit of a tough evaluation there, and I have talked to teams that really like him, and I have talked to teams that aren't nearly as high and don't see him as a first round player. It will be interesting to see when it's all said an done. I'm excited to see him move. That's one of the things about the combine, not to get on my soapbox here, but I know as people have been out there and said, oh, the combine doesn't have value and it's Underwear Olympics. It's a great example of a player that I haven't seen him move around in person, and I think there's people in scouting departments and GMs and head coaches that have some questions there as well. And to get out there and see him with your own eyes after he has had time to get healthy and train, you know, somebody like that to see those guys move in person, it does have value. I'm looking forward to seeing him in Indy.

Q. I had a couple of questions about Hendon Hooker for you. How important are the medicals? Do you have any concerns about the age and what not and all the dings that come up? And how much do you ascribe to the theory that it was all -- so much of it was dependent on Josh Heupel's offense and he is going to suffer a rough transition to the NFL? I want to know your thoughts on him.

DANIEL JEREMIAH: For those that haven't seen him play or have seen Tennessee play, they spread you from sea to shining sea. They are about two yards from the sideline it looks like when you are watching them on each snap where they spread you all the way out. Side note, but when you are doing the receiver in Hyatt who can fly, when you are watching him, SEC defenses kept trying to bring a safety in the slot where he had the whole field to work, and he justice ran by him repeatedly, which is some of the concern people have with Hooker is that, okay, this is so spread out. The NFL game isn't like this, and it's not going to be as defined in terms of your reads. He was -- everything with him in that offense is off-play action. He was 51.5% of the snaps. There's some form of play action where you are kind of riding the back and raising up and firing as you try and manipulate those linebackers. That was the most of any quarterback at the combine. Those are some of the offense concerns and how that relates and how that translates to the next level. I'll just say when you are evaluating him, the accuracy, the decision-making, the poise, the athleticism to be able to move around and create with his legs to throw as well as to run, all those things are all there. If we just put the offense to one side and say he has all these skills and all that is there for you to see so there's going to be an adjustment. I know the age. The age doesn't bother me as much as maybe some other people. I think a lot of -- a lot of team-builders are looking four and five years at a time. He is 25 years old, and we've got quarterbacks with the way the league is right now that are playing into their late 30s. Obviously Tom was the unicorn going much later than that, but I think you could have a nice long run. If you told me you draft Hendon Hooker in the second round and he is your starting quarterback for seven, eight really good years, I think you take it. You've got to do your homework on the medical stuff -- that's above my pay grade -- and see if you are comfortable there. Everything I've heard from an intangible standpoint is really good. The intelligent stuff is excellent. While there will be an adjustment period, I think he'll be able to handle it, and I think he has all the skills to be successful. Comparison-wise as a thrower he remind he me of Bradford. He doesn't have a huge, huge arm, but it's good enough. Obviously he is a lot more athletic. I thought when Bradford was coming out it was accuracy, it was decision-making. Obviously he was the first overall pick. I think Hendon Hooker has a chance to be a real value pick for someone.

Q. If I can make this a Tennessee festival, where are you with Hyatt as a complete receiver?

DANIEL JEREMIAH: I mean, he is obviously -- the vertical stuff is what he does best, but I've seen him -- I've seen him flash the ability to get in and out of breaks. He just doesn't do a ton of it. My thing with him is I think there's a high floor, because worst case scenario he is going to stretch the field. He is going to take the top off of defenses. You'll be able to put him in the slot and be able to run deep overs and run verticals. You can just pitch him the ball and let him do some things after the catch with his speed. He is not super elusive. He is going to need work to develop the full route tree. That's not going to happen right away. I think in the immediate term you have an elite field stretcher, so I think you've got to know what you are buying there and know what that role is going to be. If you are going to bring him in there and ask him to be Keenan Allen, then that's not going to work because that's not who he is.

Q. Of the Clemson players in this draft, who intrigues you the most? Maybe your top one or two guys. Then is Trenton Simpson a guy that you think could work his way into the first round?