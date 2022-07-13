Fan Fest tickets are NOW ON SALE

CHARLOTTE - Carolina Panthers fans can enjoy a night of football, fireworks and fun at the team's annual Fan Fest presented by Daimler Truck North America at Bank of America Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 11. Tickets to Fan Fest are $5 and are now on sale here.

Ticket proceeds from Fan Fest benefit Carolina Panthers Charities and its on-going mission to serve communities across the Carolinas.

At Fan Fest, fans can see the Panthers practice on the stadium field, and enjoy performances by the TopCats, Sir Purr, PurrCussion and the Black & Blue Crew before the night culminates with a spectacular fireworks and laser show. For the first time, fans will be able to participate in the fireworks and laser show with interactive LED wristbands provided by Daimler Truck of North America. Panthers' partner Morris-Jenkins will provide a DJ for the evening's festivities.

Tickets to Fan Fest will be limited to six (6) per account and will be mobile delivery only. Mobile ticketing can be accessed through the Panthers mobile app, through Ticketmaster.com or the Ticketmaster mobile app. There are limited group ticket options available. Those interested in group tickets should contact the Bank of America Stadium ticket office at 704-358-7800.