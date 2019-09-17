Greg Little ready to play, especially with his best friend leading the Cardinals

CHARLOTTE – Greg Little's regular season debut was put on hold after the second-round pick suffered a concussion in the third preseason game at New England.

But after clearing the concussion protocol last week, Little is fit to play against the Cardinals in Week 3 – if needed.

"I feel real good," Little said following Tuesday's practice. "Wherever coach needs me, my role is to be here and be ready to go for anything."

Little's long-term future remains at left tackle, but he insisted he's prepared to contribute wherever necessary. That might mean seeing the field as an additional lineman in jumbo packages while providing depth behind starting left tackle Daryl Williams.

He'd love the chance to play against Arizona, especially with one of his best friends quarterbacking the other team.

First overall pick Kyler Murray was a teammate of Little's at Allen High School in Texas and they've been very close ever since.

Little says they usually talk once or twice a week, but replied with "no comment" when asked if there has been any communication with Murray ahead of Sunday's matchup.

"Last time I played with him was high school, so he's a whole different animal now," Little said. "He's a hell of a competitor. One of those guys you want to be around. Cares about winning, wants to win and wants to make guys better around him. I'm confident he's going to do it for a long time very well."

