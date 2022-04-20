Guess the 2022 Panthers schedule contest

Apr 20, 2022 at 10:24 AM
GuessTheSchedule16x9

You know the opponents, now take a chance on guessing the order!

Introducing the 2022 Guess the Schedule Contest, presented by Harrah's Cherokee Casino Resort.

All you have to do is order the Panthers' 2022 opponents and the fan with the most correct opponent/week predictions will be able to win great prizes from Harrah's and the Panthers! The grand prize is a weekend trip to Harrah's Cherokee Casino Resort in North Carolina. Other prizes include Harrah's gift cards and a Panthers prize pack.

The contest runs from April 20-27 and is open to residents of NC/SC.

Click here to enter the contest and guess the schedule!

