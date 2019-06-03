Julius Peppers included on College Football Hall of Fame ballot

For the first time, defensive end Julius Peppers is on the ballot for the College Football Hall of Fame.

Players whose college careers concluded at least 10 years ago are eligible once their pro careers end. Peppers, a standout in both football and basketball at the University of North Carolina, just wrapped up his 17-year NFL career ranking fourth in league history with 159.5 sacks.

His college stats include 30.5 sacks, which ranked second in UNC history, to go with 167 tackles, 53 tackles for loss, five interceptions, five forced fumbles and 42 QB pressures. He scored three defensive touchdowns (two picks, one fumble recovery). Peppers won the Lombardi Award, given to the nation's top defensive lineman, and won the Chuck Bednarik Award for the best overall defensive player in his junior season.

Panthers head coach Ron Rivera, a decorated linebacker at Cal in the early 1980s, also is on the ballot along with former Panthers and University of Miami linebacker Dan Morgan. The list of 76 candidates also includes Ed McCaffrey, father of Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey.