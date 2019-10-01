Kawann Short placed on injured reserve

CHARLOTTE – Defensive lineman Kawann Short, who suffered a partially torn rotator cuff in Week 2 against Tampa Bay, has been placed on injured reserve after missing the last two games.

"KK has done everything he could possibly do to try to play these past two games," general manager Marty Hurney said, "but we have made the decision that it is in the best long-term interest of KK and the team that he undergo surgery to fix his shoulder and focus on his rehab and get ready for next season."

The Panthers have signed defensive lineman Bryan Cox, Jr. from the practice squad to fill the open spot on the active roster.