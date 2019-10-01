Kawann Short placed on injured reserve

Oct 01, 2019 at 12:30 PM
Max Henson
AP/Paul Abell

CHARLOTTE – Defensive lineman Kawann Short, who suffered a partially torn rotator cuff in Week 2 against Tampa Bay, has been placed on injured reserve after missing the last two games.

"KK has done everything he could possibly do to try to play these past two games," general manager Marty Hurney said, "but we have made the decision that it is in the best long-term interest of KK and the team that he undergo surgery to fix his shoulder and focus on his rehab and get ready for next season."

The Panthers have signed defensive lineman Bryan Cox, Jr. from the practice squad to fill the open spot on the active roster.

Short, a two-time Pro Bowler who was voted a team captain for the first time, posted four tackles in two games in 2019. The former second-round pick didn't miss a single game through his first five seasons and missed just two last year.

