Live Updates: Frank Reich Press Conference

“It’s not a one-man show.” - Frank Reich, who’s been saying that type of thing about not being an all-controlling coach since Thursday— Bill Voth (@PanthersBill) January 31, 2023
Reich: Fitterer will be in charge of putting the roster together, Reich will decide who’s active, etc.— Bill Voth (@PanthersBill) January 31, 2023
Frank Reich says that he anticipates his relationship with general manager Scott Fitterer to be "100 percent collaborative." Says he can already tell the partnership is going to be a highlight for him— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) January 31, 2023
Reich asked about his memories of 1995 and Sam Mills in particular.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) January 31, 2023
"You felt his leadership. He had very high standards."
Reich: "It's a passing league, but you have to be able to run the ball to be a championship team."— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) January 31, 2023
"And you have to get the ball vertical, down the field."
Frank Reich on his offensive philosophy: "It's a passing league but you have to run the ball to be a championship team."
Frank Reich says he lived in Charlotte for 13 years before transitioning to full-time coaching in the NFL. His daughters were raised here, and it was always home base to him and his wife, Linda.— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) January 31, 2023
Asked about memories of the 1995 season, he mentions the long bus rides to Clemson, and jokes about some of the facilities challenges when they were working out of the Winthrop Coliseum.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) January 31, 2023
Frank Reich says he'll wait until he puts his staff together to decide whether or not he'll call plays. Says he enjoys it, but sees the league moving away from it— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) January 31, 2023
Reich: "You've got to have stability at quarterback."— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) January 31, 2023
"We've learned to adapt, but that's not an ideal situation."
Reich says play-calling decision will wait until he builds his offensive staff. Wants to continue to think about that.
Asked about the roster, Reich mentions the defense here is a strong suit.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) January 31, 2023
Offensively, was encouraged by the offensive line and run game, mentions receivers that can get vertical.
Frank Reich says the "secret sauce" is building around the Panthers' strong defense— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) January 31, 2023
Frank Reich with a message to his current Panthers: He has three primary principles -- (1) a relentless pursuit to be better (2) that excellence comes through competition (3) this is about the team— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) January 31, 2023
New Panthers head coach Frank Reich says his goal is to create a “band of excellence, a consistency of excellence" and bring championships to Carolina— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) January 31, 2023
Reich: "The vision is clear. Create a consistency of excellence."— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) January 31, 2023
"The top end is championships, the bottom end is we're a playoff team."
Reich mentions one of his favorite quotes: "No man becomes different than his habits and cherished thoughts."— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) January 31, 2023
Frank Reich starts by talking about the details, and what a difference that makes.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) January 31, 2023
Owner David Tepper begins by saying Frank Reich is "a man of great integrity."— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) January 31, 2023
Taylor Moton here as well, so 60 percent of that starting offensive line on had.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) January 31, 2023
Jeremy Chinn, Brady Christensen, Chuba Hubbard, Ickey Ekwonu, Marquis Haynes, Taylor Moton, Donte Jackson among current players at today’s Frank Reich presser.— Bill Voth (@PanthersBill) January 31, 2023