Live Updates: Panthers at Bengals in Week 9

Burns was back on the field, so it obviously wasn't that bad.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) November 6, 2022
Injury update: Brian Burns (neck) questionable.— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) November 6, 2022
And now athletic trainers are working with Brian Burns … something upper body. Defense coming onto the field without him.— Bill Voth (@PanthersBill) November 6, 2022
That was entirely too easy for the Bengals.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) November 6, 2022
Joe Burrow took them 90 yards in nine plays, and Joe Mixon had a reasonably easy touchdown run.
Burrow 5-of-5 for 69 yards.
Cincinnati up 7-0.
Not a great tackling clinic there, as Joe Mixon takes a short pass for 35 yards.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) November 6, 2022
Donte Jackson active, but Keith Taylor out there with Jaycee Horn and CJ Henderson to start the game.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) November 6, 2022
It’s @LukeKuechly homecoming! WK9 from Cincy. 1PM @997TheFox #KeepPounding pic.twitter.com/B4IvqG9jp5— Anish Shroff (@AnishESPN) November 6, 2022
Panthers send kicker Eddy Piñeiro out with the captains to call the coin toss. A nice touch after last week.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) November 6, 2022
They call heads, it was heads, Panthers defer.
D’Onta Foreman is vibing pic.twitter.com/WPFZVlTUQK— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) November 6, 2022
Thieves heading out 🎬 pic.twitter.com/Gipd0FoWS5— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) November 6, 2022
Taking the field at Paycor Stadium pic.twitter.com/UqhGN3DykT— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) November 6, 2022
An hour out 😏 pic.twitter.com/4Z08kOKSym— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) November 6, 2022
Returners, welcome to Week 9 in Cincy pic.twitter.com/upksMtXZaq— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) November 6, 2022
Familiar faces reunited pic.twitter.com/CMR3oWztg8— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) November 6, 2022
1️⃣1️⃣☀️ pic.twitter.com/0DxFNTOHVZ— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) November 6, 2022
White jerseys, white britches, as modeled by JJ Jansen. pic.twitter.com/uQ61qWthMo— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) November 6, 2022
Full inactive list here. https://t.co/Ysp8jxqi5B— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) November 6, 2022
If you need to shoot your shot, use this 😂@idjmoore pic.twitter.com/xlPYMCdnUu— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) November 6, 2022
QB1 warmups pic.twitter.com/PfhVgYpKhh— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) November 6, 2022
They’re playing “Heat Waves” by Glass Animals and it’s pushing 70 in Cincinnati in November— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) November 6, 2022
Field views pic.twitter.com/J700p5Ob7Y
Early pregame test for Donte Jackson, who’s been playing through an ankle injury pic.twitter.com/O0HBf1lUPx— Bill Voth (@PanthersBill) November 6, 2022
And now the 360 of @pjwalker_5!— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) November 6, 2022
Arrival cam 🎥: @Hubbard_RMN pic.twitter.com/s5uheFrEpC
.@Hubbard_RMN on the arrival cam 🎥— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) November 6, 2022
🔊 for 10/10 commentary pic.twitter.com/3xyxsSjwtH
Steve Wilks getting his pregame workout in. pic.twitter.com/QGHhfqgLXZ— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) November 6, 2022
A man of business pic.twitter.com/gxsPpjYkIe— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) November 6, 2022
Back 2 the action pic.twitter.com/00IC5UGGlJ— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) November 6, 2022