Live Updates: Panthers at Bengals in Week 9

Nov 06, 2022 at 01:21 PM
Donte Jackson active, despite ankle injury

The Panthers cornerback was questionable on the final report of the week, and has been in and out of recent games, but will play today against the Bengals.

Steve Wilks making "imprint and impact" with 3T Foundation

The Panthers interim coach talked about his deep connections to Charlotte at a fundraising event for his foundation, The 3T Foundation.

Five things to watch at Cincinnati: Bouncing back on the road

Here are five storylines to watch as the Panthers travel to the Bengals in Week 9.

Terrace Marshall Jr. stepping into larger role

The Panthers' wide receiver is coming off the most productive game of his career as he heads to face former college teammates at Cincinnati.

Week 9 Friday Injury Report: Chuba Hubbard out

The Panthers might need to lean heavily on D'Onta Foreman again this week, but he's shown recently that's not a bad thing.

Pickin' It: Carolina at Cincinnati in Week 9

Find out who media outlets are picking in Sunday's game between the Panthers and Bengals.

The spirit of Thieves Avenue lives on

Building on one of the traditions of the past, the Panthers defense is rewarding turnovers with a tangible reminder of what they're trying to do.

Brian Burns wasn't sweating trade deadline

The defensive end said he wanted to stay here, plus more on Baker Mayfield's new look and D'Onta Foreman's response to a bigger workload.

Week 9 Thursday Injury Report: Donte Jackson still out

Safety Juston Burris is also not practicing, after he suffered a concussion last week, leaving them looking at options in the secondary.

CJ Henderson learning to forget

Panthers cornerbacks coach Evan Cooper liked what he saw from Henderson last week, as he bounced back from allowing a big play to make a critical interception.

PJ Walker trying to "play free"

Walker knows he isn't guaranteed the starting job each week moving forward, but he is going into his fourth straight start with confidence.

