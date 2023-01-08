Live Updates: Panthers at Saints in Week 18

Jan 08, 2023 at 03:47 PM

Complete list of Panthers 2023 free agents

View the full list of Panthers free agents for the 2023 upcoming offseason.

Rapid Reactions: Panthers finish season with 10-7 win at the buzzer

They beat the Saints on a last-second field goal, an unlikely finish to an unlikely season, as Carolina finished 7-10.

Brian Burns inactive for season finale against Saints

The Panthers defensive end picked up an ankle injury late in the week, and will finish the season with a career-high 12.5 sacks and his second Pro Bowl honor.

Panthers make roster moves before season finale

Josh Norman, Preston Williams, Phil Hoskins and Sam Tecklenburg were added to Sunday's active roster.

Stability along the offensive line anchors through season of change

The Panthers' offense has gone through multiple starting quarterbacks and a flurry of changes, but the stability up front has helped set a physical tone.

Five things to watch at New Orleans: Ending on a positive note

Here are five things to watch as the Panthers travel for their last game of the season against the Saints in Week 18.

Week 18 Friday Injury Report: Brian Burns questionable for Saints game

The defensive end did not practice Friday because of an ankle issue, putting his status for the regular season finale up in the air.

Ask The Old Guy: Wrapping up an emotional week

Between the Panthers' playoff hopes going away in Tampa, to the news that gripped the NFL, to the looming offseason, last week was a lot to process.

Frankie Luvu has opened eyes with his career season

The linebacker has gone from spot duty to a starring role, plus more on how Sam Darnold has improved as the starter, and the latest from Thursday.

D'Onta Foreman hopes to "build on the trajectory"

The 26-year-old running back hits free agency after this season. But he likes what he has accomplished here, and wants to move forward with the Panthers.

How to watch, listen and live stream: Carolina at New Orleans in Week 18

The Panthers game against the Saints will air on FOX at 1:00 p.m.

