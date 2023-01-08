Live Updates: Panthers at Saints in Week 18

Eddy Pineiro hits his third career game-winning FG— Will Bryan (@Pantherstatsguy) January 8, 2023
Sure, why not.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) January 8, 2023
Wil Lutz misses a 55-yard field goal attempt.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) January 8, 2023
There are 80 seconds left in this season, unless there are 10 minutes plus 80 seconds left.
Josh Norman nearly gets a pick.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) January 8, 2023
Darnold intercepted again on a deep ball.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) January 8, 2023
Two-minute warning, still tied, Saints have the ball.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) January 8, 2023
This has not been a display of offensive football, on either side.
Amare Barno with the big third-down stop
Amare Barno with the big third-down stop, hits the Brian Burns pose.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) January 8, 2023
There is one quarter of Panthers football left this season.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) January 8, 2023
They're tied with the Saints, 7-7 at the moment.
Would've been an important play on this Saints 4th-and-1 from their own 36. They challenge.— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) January 8, 2023
Spot overturned, and now it's a first down.
Austin Corbett downgraded to out for the rest of this one.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) January 8, 2023
Michael Jordan and Cade Mays will have to carry it the rest of the way at guard.
Saints and Panthers tied up at 7, then both teams trade three-and-outs late in the third quarter— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) January 8, 2023
Just over a quarter of football left to play this season.... Unless neither can score in regulation..... Then........
Something wild. but the Panthers are 7-of-10 on third down today.— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) January 8, 2023
They've had two really long drives (14 plays each), one ended in that fumble recovery TD and the other was that Darnold pick.
First fumble recovery TD by a Panthers offensive lineman...ever.— Will Bryan (@Pantherstatsguy) January 8, 2023
Michael Jordan came through with the TD
It wasn't pretty, but a 14-play, 82-yard touchdown drive that included Michael Jordan scoring and D'Onta Foreman punching a Saint and getting ejected was a thing that just happened.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) January 8, 2023
Michael Jordan credited with the recovery for the score now.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) January 8, 2023
Sam Darnold touchdown.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) January 8, 2023
A designed keeper for him, after an option the play before.
He fumbled on the way in, but recovered. It's not the Holy Roller against Denver, but two of those for him this year.
If my math's correct, RB D'Onta Foreman's yardage accounted for 62.6% of the Panthers' offense all day at the time when he was ejected (67 of 107 yards)— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) January 8, 2023
D'Onta Foreman punched Marcus Davenport at the end of that.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) January 8, 2023
Offsetting unsportsmanlike conduct.
Both disqualified from the game.
Austin Corbett (knee), questionable to return.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) January 8, 2023
Cade Mays has replaced him in the lineup.
Down two guards now.
Austin Corbett has a knee injury, questionable to return. Cade Mays is in his spot on this drive to start the third quarter— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) January 8, 2023
CJ Henderson got Chris Olave to fumble, Xavier Woods was there to scoop it up and the Panthers' offense got one play off in the 3 seconds they had before halftime -- where Sam Darnold was sacked.— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) January 8, 2023
They'll go into the second half down 7-0 at New Orleans
Xavier Woods recovers a fumble, giving the Panthers the ball back at midfield with :03 left in the half.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) January 8, 2023
Corbett in the blue tent.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) January 8, 2023
Cade Mays would be the next man up.
A stable and fortunate year for the Panthers OL is hitting a speed bump today. The starting lines had played every snap of every game in the first 16 games.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) January 8, 2023
And now Austin Corbett is walking off gingerly.— Bill Voth (@PanthersBill) January 8, 2023
Darnold picked off by Mathieu near the end of the second quarter. Just his second pick of the season.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) January 8, 2023
*Four* third down conversions on this one... 47 yards, 6:24 off the clock in 12 plays, Panthers still have 30 yards to go— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) January 8, 2023
Not a ton of time left before half, 48 seconds
We hit the two-minute warning before halftime as the Panthers prepare for their third attempt on third down this series.— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) January 8, 2023
They're only down 7-0 to New Orleans, though it has felt more lopsided throughout the afternoon than that score reflects
The Panthers have converted two (2) third downs this possession..........— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) January 8, 2023
A Sam Darnold sneak is a good idea on third and short.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) January 8, 2023
He's a mobile guy, and a solid option on the move.
Frankie Luvu TFL
18th TFL for Frankie Luvu this season.— Bill Voth (@PanthersBill) January 8, 2023
Team record is Luke Kuechly (20).
Panthers D gets a fourth-down stop.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) January 8, 2023
Henry Anderson penetrated, Frankie Luvu there to finish.
So far, this looks like a Panthers defense that's missing Brian Burns, Jaycee Horn, and Donte Jackson.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) January 8, 2023
Thats the 36th punt inside the 20 for Johnny Hekker, breaking a tie with Todd Sauerbrun for the franchise record in a single season— Will Bryan (@Pantherstatsguy) January 8, 2023
Brady Christensen has been downgraded to out for the rest of this game.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) January 8, 2023
The Panthers have net 26 yards through three drives. 11 plays.— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) January 8, 2023
Saints miss a field goal, Panthers take over at the 34, still 7-0, New Orleans— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) January 8, 2023
Christensen questionable to return with an ankle injury.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) January 8, 2023
Panthers starting out the day 0-for-2 on third down.— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) January 8, 2023
Couldn't get 9 yards on the first attempt, failed to gain 1 yard on that last one.
getting helped off. not putting much weight on left leg/foot. he’s going to be carted inside. https://t.co/f92VhUHXQn— Bill Voth (@PanthersBill) January 8, 2023
In the least surprising update of the day, special teamer Sam Franklin involved in a little extracurricular after that Saints punt.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) January 8, 2023
Franklin has become that guy for the Panthers. He could be one of those dudes who plays a decade running down kicks and punts. He's good at it.
Marquis Haynes with the pressure there, after his trip to the medical tent.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) January 8, 2023
In special teams news, Johnny Hekker landed that punt inside the 20, which gives him the franchise record for punts landed inside the 20 -- 36 this season.— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) January 8, 2023
Started to look like D'Onta Foreman was going to get going there early, but the Panthers stalled out after he stopped getting carries in that series— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) January 8, 2023
Saints drive downfield, Chris Olave for the touchdown, after Josh Norman slips.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) January 8, 2023
Saints 7-0.
Marquis Haynes slow to get up, limps off the field.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) January 8, 2023
He's starting for an inactive Brian Burns today.
Carolina wins the toss, will defer to the second half. New Orleans set to receive— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) January 8, 2023
As the official just said, "Let's play football!"
D'Onta Foreman getting ready to go
Brian Burns inactive today https://t.co/ZSRQN8hqZh— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) January 8, 2023
White jerseys, black britches today, as modeled by JJ Jansen.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) January 8, 2023
Jansen will break the franchise’s all-time record by appearing in his 226th game today, breaking the old record of 225 previously held by JJ Jansen. pic.twitter.com/1K4dgBLZAr
Pregame love for Damar Hamlin. pic.twitter.com/odH148i65e— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) January 8, 2023
Milestone Watch:— Anish Shroff (@AnishESPN) January 8, 2023
Foreman: 154 YDS from 1000
Moore: 122 from 1000
Brown: 7 TKL to tie Rucker’s single-season record for a DL (67)
Burns: 2.5 SKS to tie single-season team record (15)
Hekker: 1 punt ins 20 to break single-season record
Luvu: 3 TFL to tie single season record (20) https://t.co/sVGIExwy8Z
A literal pink Panther.
Shaq Thompson suit
The Saints outlined the 3 on the 30-yard lines in blue for Damar Hamlin here at the Superdome pic.twitter.com/0HLu50tyo6— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) January 8, 2023
Steve Wilks’ Week 18 pregame walk here in New Orleans. Sporting the T-shirt supporting Damar Hamlin pic.twitter.com/24HbKwkTz0— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) January 8, 2023
Angles and views 📍 pic.twitter.com/POLHNy5kLu— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) January 8, 2023
Caesars Superdome, I am in you. pic.twitter.com/uuAacnxdZt— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) January 8, 2023
