Live Updates: Panthers Back Together Saturday

Today’s training camp observations 👀https://t.co/aHLBgEO5lT— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) July 30, 2022
This would’ve been a fun matchup to see pic.twitter.com/ioQJYMSPBg— Bill Voth (@PanthersBill) July 30, 2022
Matt Rhule speaks to the media https://t.co/Cvm6IzsYBA— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 30, 2022
Practice over. Nice day for first-team defense.— Bill Voth (@PanthersBill) July 30, 2022
Day off tomorrow. Pads Monday.
Donte Jackson nice PBU on Baker Mayfield attempt to Robbie Anderson in left front corner of EZ.— Bill Voth (@PanthersBill) July 30, 2022
PJ Walker with a nice TD ball to Ra’Shaun Henry, who toe taps in the back of the end zone.— Bill Voth (@PanthersBill) July 30, 2022
Another nice play for Shi Smith in tight coverage by Keith Taylor.— Bill Voth (@PanthersBill) July 30, 2022
Jaycee Horn, who shouldn’t be out too much longer, watching from the end zone pic.twitter.com/BWqy88jIY9— Bill Voth (@PanthersBill) July 30, 2022
Baker Mayfield picked by Darryl Johnson. Next play: Mayfield about 20 yards downfield to Rashard Higgins.— Bill Voth (@PanthersBill) July 30, 2022
We’ve seen a couple picks this afternoon. Jeremy Chinn intercepted Sam Darnold, then Darryl Johnson got his hands around a Baker Mayfield pass in a blitz period.— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) July 30, 2022
Another PBU for CJ Henderson, who’s having a strong start to camp.— Bill Voth (@PanthersBill) July 30, 2022
Jeremy Chinn with the pick and the big celebration.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) July 30, 2022
Darnold gets his turn with the ones in team drill.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) July 30, 2022
Seems likely they’ll continue to mix and match them for the next bit.
Ickey Ekwonu drill pic.twitter.com/UFfyL6eSy4— Bill Voth (@PanthersBill) July 30, 2022
Nice connection from Sam Darnold to Shi Smith for a touchdown.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) July 30, 2022
It’s four days in shorts but Smith has been better.
Defense currently locking up well in 7-on-7 red zone drill.— Bill Voth (@PanthersBill) July 30, 2022
Mayfield up first with the ones in this 7-on-7 period.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) July 30, 2022
Brian Burns drill pic.twitter.com/eBitrc2aCy— Bill Voth (@PanthersBill) July 30, 2022
New CB Duke Dawson is wearing 29.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) July 30, 2022
He and teammate CJ Henderson once had pick-sixes in the same game for Florida against Michigan. pic.twitter.com/vwNJel48km
✨ Together ✨— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) July 30, 2022
Also, Christian McCaffrey is participating after yesterday’s rest day. pic.twitter.com/Eh7W5g05Lj
Good crowd on hand for a mild (by Spartanburg standards) morning practice.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) July 30, 2022
McCaffrey is back today, as expected. pic.twitter.com/0aZIVRdsNJ
Thomas Davis here for Back Together Saturday, sharing a word with Jaycee Horn. pic.twitter.com/C1BLmVQhLm— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) July 30, 2022
Former Panthers PR director Charlie Dayton’s talking Sam Mills going to the Hall of Fame, and his own honor in Canton.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) July 30, 2022
You can read more about Dayton’s incredible career here. https://t.co/iEhM63XzJ3 pic.twitter.com/ZrYa54riu0
