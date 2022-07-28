Live Updates: Training Camp Practice, July 28

Baker Mayfield learned quickly that long pants in Spartanburg were a mistake. pic.twitter.com/RNB4TA8xBA— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) July 28, 2022
Mayfield taking first QB snaps today #asexpected— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) July 28, 2022
Working with ones should help, but working against ones also a challenge.
To work we go 👏 pic.twitter.com/QA1OIYAFlT— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 28, 2022
“Where is my daughter?!”@idjmoore x Ari 💫 pic.twitter.com/eAvN8KqjKb— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 28, 2022
Ickey Ekwonu drill pic.twitter.com/RTJSsYrNf2— Bill Voth (@PanthersBill) July 28, 2022
The QBs … and JJ Jansen pic.twitter.com/tsV9xqaThl— Bill Voth (@PanthersBill) July 28, 2022
Hey guys 👋— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 28, 2022
It’s @TommyTremble pic.twitter.com/RNIRyJNsLI
Everyone accounted for and dressed for practice other than the two guys on PUP — though those are two pretty important guys, Shaq Thompson and Jaycee Horn.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) July 28, 2022
QB Walk-On Notables— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) July 28, 2022
• Rookie Matt Corral is first QB on the field, again, though he was beat for first overall by RB Spencer Brown
• Sam Darnold was next up, received some cheers from fans here
• Baker Mayfield walked out alongside RB D’Onta Foreman
Training camp day two 🎬— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) July 28, 2022
Bucket hat country, let’s ride pic.twitter.com/BUJX3uVgaA
Matt Corral is apparently going to be an early guy (though RB Spencer Brown did beat him out here today). pic.twitter.com/w3u0PbsX0H— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) July 28, 2022
Matt Corral heads out pic.twitter.com/HONQrDZzPf— Bill Voth (@PanthersBill) July 28, 2022
Wake up call 🌅 pic.twitter.com/Q4QytlUBpB— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 28, 2022
We could tweet out all the links individually (and we probably will), or you could sign up for the handy morning newsletter and get them all delivered every day during camp. https://t.co/ebBeFTfgSq— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) July 28, 2022