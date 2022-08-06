Live Updates: Training camp practice on Saturday, August 6

Matt Rhule: No major decisions on starters/depth chart at any position until after Patriots week, week two of preseason.— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) August 6, 2022
Matt Rhule: reps will continue to be split at positions like QB and LT until they get through preseason Week 2 at Patriots.— Bill Voth (@PanthersBill) August 6, 2022
CJ Henderson rolled his ankle yesterday, Matt Rhule said, which is why he was in the red jersey today. But he doesn’t expect him to be out long.— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) August 6, 2022
Matt Rhule has no update on Marquis Haynes, speaking just after practice concluded.— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) August 6, 2022
Practice ends with a short score. PJ Walker pass deflected by Kenny Robinson and then caught by TE Jared Scott.— Bill Voth (@PanthersBill) August 6, 2022
Defense out here 🙌 pic.twitter.com/JpZbwjlBlB— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) August 6, 2022
Ekwonu, Christensen, Bozeman left-center O-line combo has been getting quite a few first-team reps today— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) August 6, 2022
Onto cart now. Burns, Ioannidis and Donte Jackson said a quick prayer with Haynes before cart left field. https://t.co/vpoUbLDLpp— Bill Voth (@PanthersBill) August 6, 2022
Marquis Haynes looks to have injured his left knee.— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) August 6, 2022
He’s helped off the field by Matt Ioannidis and Brian Burns, taken to a cart, then Donte Jackson joins all three of them for a brief moment before Haynes is carted away.
Marquis Haynes is down. Looks like he’s holding left knee. Getting helped off now by Brian Burns and Matt Ioannidis.— Bill Voth (@PanthersBill) August 6, 2022
CJ Saunders often takes reps with the 1s, lined up in the slot, and he’s been delivering time and time again this camp.— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) August 6, 2022
But offense has to run a gasser - think it was because of an early celebration https://t.co/Xijlwap6Uu— Bill Voth (@PanthersBill) August 6, 2022
Baker Mayfield to Rashard Higgins DEEP TD connection. Explosive. Pretty. And exactly the kind of play Mayfield can deliver when at his best.— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) August 6, 2022
Seeing Christian McCaffrey run and spin is like watching a human being operate in fast-forward— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) August 6, 2022
Sam Darnold is with the 1s now. They’re alternating, as is the plan.— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) August 6, 2022
Wait for the catch 👀 pic.twitter.com/CAU3Bx9Sgx— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) August 6, 2022
Sam Darnold rolls right in 2-min drill, looks for Keith Kirkwood, INT’d by new CB Tae Hayes— Bill Voth (@PanthersBill) August 6, 2022
Myles Hartsfield rips away INT from DJ Moore— Bill Voth (@PanthersBill) August 6, 2022
First red zone snap for second team: Sam Darnold nice TD ball to Gio Ricci— Bill Voth (@PanthersBill) August 6, 2022
Fourth and goal from the 1: Cory Littleton breaks up a Mayfield pass intended for Ian Thomas.— Bill Voth (@PanthersBill) August 6, 2022
Sam Darnold to Gio Ricci for a TD in first red zone play of the day for Darnold— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) August 6, 2022
Scrimmaging today. First first-team offense has Baker Mayfield at QB, O-line from L-R: Christensen, Jordan, Elflein, Corbett, Moton— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) August 6, 2022
I wouldn’t be surprised if we saw some mixing and matching with personnel, various line combos and/or Darnold leading reps with the 1s later.
Perfect day for these shirts! #KeepPounding pic.twitter.com/9NtfQ4M4P8— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) August 6, 2022
CJ Henderson is in a red jersey today. Looked like he may have tweaked an area in his lower leg midway through yesterday’s practice.— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) August 6, 2022
Means the Panthers are down another CB in camp
You see who we got on today @jayceehorn_10 | #KeepPounding pic.twitter.com/yPIiqjJnRL— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) August 6, 2022
Coaches and staff in special shirts this AM pic.twitter.com/fCiqVza3kg— Bill Voth (@PanthersBill) August 6, 2022
Austin Corbett is back in uniform and pads today, took yesterday off because of ingrown toenail removal, per Rhule— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) August 6, 2022
Establishing shot for a Saturday at camp.— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) August 6, 2022
Let’s get it pic.twitter.com/7fwPekt758