Live Updates: Training camp practice on Tuesday, August 9

.@corral_matt x @derekwright_05
Ben McAdoo held a press conference this morning, where he talked on the Panthers' QB competition and gave some comments on rookies Ikem Ekwonu and Matt Corral.
Read about it here!https://t.co/IGiR4jUmav
Jacob Tuioti-Mariner down after a play, and getting checked by the medical staff. They move practice to the other side of the field.
Come Corral action for ya 💥
@corral_matt x @derekwright_05
Higgins climbs the ladder and makes a nice catch down the middle from Mayfield.
That WR cut to 53 is going to be tough, because they have eight or nine guys for five or six jobs, since they’re keep three QBs.
Good battle in 7-on-7s: Baker Mayfield tries to go deep left sideline to DJ Moore, but it's broken up by Donte Jackson.
Rhule reiterated afterward that Tremble's reach toward goal line here is ok since it was fourth down.
CJ Saunders at the tent with the athletic training staff.
2-on-2s: Sam Darnild tosses perfect deep ball to Rashard Higgins with Chris Westry in coverage.
At the goal line
On the other hand, Baker Mayfield was sharp, and that first group of OL (rotating through a few looks) is so much better than last year.
Second D gets a stop and now they're moving on.
But not a good day for a defense that wasn’t great in red zone last year.
First O with two more touchdown runs.
Now the twos.
Now they're teeing it up for more with the ones.
Offense had the upper hand in eight plays of live goal line. Five touchdowns. Corral capped the period with a touchdown pass on a nice roll out.
Offense tries similar play, but to Tommy Tremble, who's held out of the EZ by Jeremy Chinn.
Live goal line drill, first play - Baker Mayfield play-action, rolls right, finds Ian Thomas for TD.
Early reps 💪
@DerrickBrownAU5
TE Colin Thompson in a red jersey today along with Taylor and Marshall.
👋 @MarquisHaynes98 👋
Marquis Haynes in uniform. A good sign after Saturday's scare.
Shells again for Jaycee Horn.
McAdoo: "When the ball is snapped, Ickey can block out the sun."
Today's McAdoo-ism:
"I left my crystal ball in my other pants."
The man can paint a word picture.
McAdoo says Matt Corral is "slowly and quietly improving."
"He has a unique skill set. He has some juice to him, personality-wise."
Ben McAdoo, talking before practice, says he's not going to be a slave to "instant analysis," wants to let QB competition "play itself out."
"Probably the worst thing you can do is rush to a decision."
Ben McAdoo speaks to the media
August 9, 2022