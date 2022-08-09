Live Updates: Training camp practice on Tuesday, August 9

Aug 09, 2022 at 09:33 AM

Ben McAdoo updates quarterback competition in camp

The Panthers' offensive coordinator discussed how he's evaluating QBs Mayfield and Darnold, and shared his thoughts on rookies Corral and Ekwonu.

Time change for final practice of training camp

Wednesday's practice at Wofford College will now begin at 9 a.m.

Rookie Diaries: Kalon Barnes learning with more reps

The rookie cornerback is getting more looks in practice amid injuries at his position, and he's soaking in veteran advice like a sponge.

Camp Observations: Baker Mayfield starting to feel more comfortable

In his third week on the job, Mayfield said his personality is beginning to emerge as he gets to know his new teammates.

Live Updates: Training camp practice on Monday, August 8

Read tweets and posts from the Panthers social media team from Monday's practice at training camp.

Xavier Woods returns to his football "sanctuary"

The Panthers' veteran safety is bringing leadership qualities and a passion for the game to a young secondary.

Camp Observations: Rashard Higgins gets (too) flashy

Higgins had a highlight-worthy play in Saturday's scrimmage, but Matt Rhule said he needed to reel in an early celebration.

Marquis Haynes suffers apparent left leg injury

The fourth-year defensive end was carted off the field midway through Saturday's scheduled scrimmage.

Live Updates: Training camp practice on Saturday, August 6

Read tweets and posts from the Panthers social media team from Saturday's practice at training camp.

Gaffney HS football has "dreams" realized in unified practice

Members of the Gaffney High School football team had a chance see a professional football practice up close. The Panthers had a chance to reminisce.

Camp Observations: McCaffrey feels "great" with practice plan

The star running back is comfortable with his training camp plan, and the Panthers had a couple new players sidelined Friday.

