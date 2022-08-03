Live Updates: Training camp practice on Wednesday, August 3

Notes from the third padded practice 🗒️https://t.co/CHpg4QiwyM— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) August 3, 2022
It's tempting to dismiss C.J. Saunders because he's so small. But the Panthers wideout keeps making plays, and earning the respect of his peers. https://t.co/vQX4wQli2p— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) August 3, 2022
Best job in the 🌎❤️ https://t.co/qMSFlSB4ik— Kenny Robinson (@krob2__) August 3, 2022
August 3, 2022
Yetur Gross-Matos speaks to the media https://t.co/mZJxUoEbWJ— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) August 3, 2022
🥊🥊🥊@_DJack01 pic.twitter.com/v5tOHMzzfH— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) August 3, 2022
Robbie on yesterday’s bomb from Mayfield. “Beautiful throw.” pic.twitter.com/Z7rahddAPx— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) August 3, 2022
Robbie Anderson speaks to the media https://t.co/m5HE0dQOuZ— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) August 3, 2022
Zane Gonzalez said GM Scott Fitterer came to him early in the offseason and made it clear they wanted to keep him.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) August 3, 2022
Felt like a priority.
Zane Gonzalez speaks to the media https://t.co/KXCoIJ1NbP— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) August 3, 2022
Moton said the rookie singing has been "sub-par" as a whole, but loves that the OL rookies are 2-for-2.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) August 3, 2022
Ekwonu and Cade Mays are holding up their end of the bargain.
Moton on Ekwonu: "Ultimately just learning the game at this level, every rookie goes through it."— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) August 3, 2022
But said he's seen tremendous progress since OTAs.
Thursday will be more of a walk-through practice, but they'll "get after it" more on Friday and Saturday. Something resembling scrimmage environment.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) August 3, 2022
On McCaffrey's rest day, Rhule said they'd likely not let him take three padded practices in a row.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) August 3, 2022
Rhule said he still views Ekwonu as a "rookie," stresses that they're making him earn a job.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) August 3, 2022
"And I think that's the way he likes it."
Baker Mayfield and Robbie Anderson working post-practice pic.twitter.com/ZCaA0EIpcD— Bill Voth (@PanthersBill) August 3, 2022
Rhule usually doesn't mind a camp skirmish because it means its competitive, but when it crosses the line and turns into penalties, that's the problem.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) August 3, 2022
Matt Rhule speaks to the media https://t.co/yBRzFpvAte— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) August 3, 2022
7 practices down in Spartanburg. 5 to go.— Bill Voth (@PanthersBill) August 3, 2022
Time flies …
This slow mo view 😍@bakermayfield x @Terracemjr pic.twitter.com/72NoUh0IQs— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) August 3, 2022
First-team defense winning early part of today’s scrimmage. Donte Jackson … letting Baker Mayfield know about it, too.— Bill Voth (@PanthersBill) August 3, 2022
It’s talked about, but Terrace Marshall Jr. is having a very solid camp.— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) August 3, 2022
He’s been flashy, but the flashes are getting to be consistent.
7-on-7s end with a short TD toss from Baker Mayfield to Terrace Marshall— Bill Voth (@PanthersBill) August 3, 2022
Mayfield to Marshall on the fade. Nice placement, nice catch.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) August 3, 2022
Marquis Haynes with nowhere to go against Ickey Ekwonu pic.twitter.com/1dh5RuDSc8— Bill Voth (@PanthersBill) August 3, 2022
Wednesday https://t.co/q76cXpr8hL pic.twitter.com/mG6bSjzCbX— Bill Voth (@PanthersBill) August 3, 2022
Frankie Luvu pokes the ball away from Gio Ricci, so now Ricci is doing a lap while securing two footballs.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) August 3, 2022
Big reps 💪 pic.twitter.com/Beas6mbxSL— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) August 3, 2022
Sam Darnold is getting the first reps with the 1s today in 7-on-7, but Matt Rhule said he and Baker Mayfield are likely to mix today.— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) August 3, 2022
You need 2 hands for this one 👏@frankluvu7 pic.twitter.com/mW3epNYSNa— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) August 3, 2022
Time to get to it 👏 pic.twitter.com/GuzFibYtVj— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) August 3, 2022
A game of catch anyone? @Fire_Burns99 🧤 pic.twitter.com/lwjRnp0xcI— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) August 3, 2022
CB Duke Dawson in a red jersey, he limped off yesterday. With CB Keith Taylor on the shelf, they’re going to need more legs at that position.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) August 3, 2022
Luke Kuechly and @AnishESPN radio prep pic.twitter.com/79wEqEdjlZ— Bill Voth (@PanthersBill) August 3, 2022
Matt Ioannidis in a bucket hat as well.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) August 3, 2022
Another off day for McCaffrey. He got a lot of good work in yesterday. pic.twitter.com/REpxOl0Wji— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) August 3, 2022
Radio broadcast prep. pic.twitter.com/3bQj5SeSRX— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) August 3, 2022
UPDATE: Zane Gonzalez beat Matt Corral out to the field today.— Bill Voth (@PanthersBill) August 3, 2022
The daily Matt. This may be my best one yet. pic.twitter.com/6QCenQjPAG— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) August 3, 2022
Last call for questions for the training camp edition of the Ask The Old Guy mailbag. You know you want to.https://t.co/4GFHsbPfwb— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) August 3, 2022