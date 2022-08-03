Live Updates: Training camp practice on Wednesday, August 3

Aug 03, 2022 at 09:51 AM

C.J. Saunders keeps earning notice, making plays

The second-year wideout knows he's been overlooked (a lot), but has earned the respect of his teammates on the field, because he's getting it done.

Camp Observations: Turnovers mounting

That's a good news/bad news situation, but the defense was making plays in Wednedsday's practice.

Camp Observations: Robbie Anderson speeding up in camp

Jaycee Horn continues to work his way back, so he's ready for the regular season.

Live Updates: Training camp practice on Tuesday, Aug 2

Read tweets and posts from the Panthers social media team from Tuesday's practice at training camp.

Panthers add cornerback Devin Jones

The local product adds some secondary depth early in training camp.

Austin Corbett has familiar faces in this new place

The veteran guard and Baker Mayfield were in the same Cleveland draft class, and now they're back together with the Panthers.

Camp Observations: Baker Mayfield likes "transparent" competition

Mayfield will work with the starters Tuesday after taking second-team reps throughout Monday's first padded practice.

Live Updates: First day of padded practice

Read tweets and posts from the Panthers social media team from Monday's practice at training camp.

Jaycee Horn activated from PUP list

The second-year corner has been cleared to practice after missing the first week of training camp.

Takeaways from first week of Panthers training camp

The Panthers are through the unpadded phase of camp, and the competition goes up a notch Monday.

Rookie Diaries: Ikem Ekwonu working to "earn his spot"

The rookie offensive lineman said physicality – one of his biggest strengths – will be on display when the Panthers put on pads Monday.

