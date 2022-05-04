Nick Kelly steps down as Tepper Sports & Entertainment CEO

CHARLOTTE — After helping Tepper Sports & Entertainment with the successful launch of Charlotte FC as team president, and leading several key initiatives with the organization, Nick Kelly has chosen to step down from his role as chief executive officer.

"Nick played an integral role in laying the groundwork for Charlotte FC's inaugural season, and was a key contributor to Tepper Sports & Entertainment," owner David Tepper said. "We appreciate his efforts and wish him and his family the best as they move forward."

Kelly will assist with facilitating an orderly transition for the organization.

"I want to thank Mr. and Mrs. Tepper, as well as the entire Tepper Sports & Entertainment organization, for giving me the opportunity to build a club, culture, and fanbase from the ground up at Charlotte FC," Kelly said in a statement. "It has been a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and for that, I will be forever grateful and a fan."

Kelly was named team president of Charlotte FC in December 2020, and was appointed to the newly created Tepper Sports & Entertainment CEO position in February.