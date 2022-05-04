Nick Kelly steps down as Tepper Sports & Entertainment CEO

May 04, 2022 at 10:45 AM
Stadium

CHARLOTTE — After helping Tepper Sports & Entertainment with the successful launch of Charlotte FC as team president, and leading several key initiatives with the organization, Nick Kelly has chosen to step down from his role as chief executive officer.

"Nick played an integral role in laying the groundwork for Charlotte FC's inaugural season, and was a key contributor to Tepper Sports & Entertainment," owner David Tepper said. "We appreciate his efforts and wish him and his family the best as they move forward."

Kelly will assist with facilitating an orderly transition for the organization.

"I want to thank Mr. and Mrs. Tepper, as well as the entire Tepper Sports & Entertainment organization, for giving me the opportunity to build a club, culture, and fanbase from the ground up at Charlotte FC," Kelly said in a statement. "It has been a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and for that, I will be forever grateful and a fan."

Kelly was named team president of Charlotte FC in December 2020, and was appointed to the newly created Tepper Sports & Entertainment CEO position in February.

The organization will evaluate how best to move forward with filling the role.

Related Content

news

USA Football, Panthers partner to host free blitz event for kids, families and youth coaches

The free, family event featuring exciting youth football clinics and giveaways will be held this Saturday, May 7, from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at American Legion Memorial Stadium in Charlotte.

news

Amaré Barno signs rookie deal

The sixth-rounder from Virginia Tech was the first player in the league to sign his rookie contract.

news

Panthers 2022 tickets set to go on sale on May 12

Single-game tickets for the upcoming season will be available on the night of the schedule release.

news

Panthers bring in return specialist Andre Roberts

The veteran led the league in kick return yardage last season, proof he's still capable of doing it at a high level.

news

Ikem Ekwonu: Always striking the right note

The new Panthers' tackle grew up with a variety of interests, but always the full support of his family.

news

Panthers agree to terms with 2022 undrafted free agents

Carolina added 13 players after Saturday's final round ended.

news

Social media reacts to Saturday's draft picks

See what players, schools and the media posted about Saturday's haul.

news

Panthers come up on stage during Kenny Chesney concert

Chesney presented the group to the Bank of America Stadium crowd and had them sign a helmet for a fan.

news

Final Grades: Panthers 2022 draft class

Read how different media outlets graded Saturday's picks and the team's draft class as a whole.

news

Panthers 2022 draft wrap: Impact and traits

They were able to fill two critical holes, and then spent Saturday picking players with speed.

news

NFL Draft Day 3 transcripts

Read what Matt Rhule, Scott Fitterer and all of the Saturday picks had to say.

Advertising