Panthers 2022 tickets set to go on sale on May 12

May 03, 2022 at 01:07 PM
1920x1080_presale-sign-up

CHARLOTTE - For the fourth consecutive year, fans can purchase tickets to individual Panthers games on the night of the 2022 schedule release.

The NFL schedule is set to be released on Wednesday at 8 p.m. on Panthers.com and NFL Network. At 9 p.m. ET, fans can visit Ticketmaster.com or Panthers.com/tickets to purchase single-game tickets.

However, fans can also sign up here to receive a link to purchase tickets before the general public at a special pre-sale beginning at 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

If you are interested in attending multiple games, PSLs/Season Tickets with interest-free payment plans are available now. For information on becoming a PSL Owner, please click here.

The Panthers' 9-game home slate features exciting matchups against Arizona, Denver, Detroit, San Francisco and NFC South rivals, as well as AFC North opponents Cleveland and Pittsburgh. Read more about the Panthers 2022 opponents.

