Panthers announce rookie minicamp roster

May 13, 2022 at 10:00 AM
Ryan Switzer
CHARLOTTE — The Panthers will get their first on-field look at draft picks Ikem Ekwonu and Matt Corral this morning, as well as a bunch of other new faces at this weekend's rookie minicamp.

In addition to the draft picks and 13 unsigned rookies previously signed, they'll also take a look at a number of tryout players this weekend.

While most of those are rookies (including former N.C. State wide receiver Emeka Emezie, who is from Waxhaw), there are couple of veteran tryout players.

Included in that group is former University of North Carolina wide receiver and return man Ryan Switzer.

Switzer spent the past two years with the Browns, but was on injured reserve last year with a foot injury. Originally a fourth-round pick of the Cowboys, he's also spent time with the Raiders and Steelers.

Here's a list of players scheduled to be in attendance, though that list can change:

Table inside Article
NamePositionSchool
Babicz, JoshTENorth Dakota State
Barnes, KalonCBBaylor
Barno, AmaréDEVirginia Tech
Bist, JoshTEColorado Mesa University
Bramble, JesseSFordham
Cheek, DavisQBElon
Cockrill, NolanDTArmy
Coleman, GeneWRDelaware
Corral, MattQBMississippi
Cooper, DeJuanLBSouth Dakota
Ekwonu, IkemTNC State
Emezie, EmekaWRNC State
Gallagher, TeddyLBCoastal Carolina
Graham-Mobley, IsaiahLBBoston College
Hartlaub, DrewSPenn State
Haskins, JovaniTERutgers
Henry, Ra'ShaunWRVirginia
Hunt, RonWRNorth Carolina A&T
Johnson, FreddieCBTemple
Jones, DevinCBUNC-Pembroke
Jordan, DrewDEMichigan State
Kelly, HunterOLCharlotte
Limu-Jones, TaloloWREastern Washington
Lovett, JohnRBPenn State
Mays, CadeOLTennessee
McCall, MarquanDTKentucky
Miller, WyattTCentral Florida
Mills, CalebCBNew Mexico State
Mosby, ArronLBFresno State
Parchment, AndrewWRFlorida State
Rambo, CharlestonWRMiami
Rencher, DarienRBClemson
Robinson, TyreeSEast Tennessee State
Russo, AnthonyQBMichigan State
Sanders, MakyleSNorth Texas
Scott, JaredTEIdaho State
Scott, NilesDTFrostburg State
Smith, BrandonLBPenn State
Stanley, JaysonCBGeorgia
Switzer, RyanWRNorth Carolina
Tolson, KhalanLBIllinois
Wright, DerekWRUtah State

