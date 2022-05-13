Panthers announce rookie minicamp roster

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers will get their first on-field look at draft picks Ikem Ekwonu and Matt Corral this morning, as well as a bunch of other new faces at this weekend's rookie minicamp.

In addition to the draft picks and 13 unsigned rookies previously signed, they'll also take a look at a number of tryout players this weekend.

While most of those are rookies (including former N.C. State wide receiver Emeka Emezie, who is from Waxhaw), there are couple of veteran tryout players.

Included in that group is former University of North Carolina wide receiver and return man Ryan Switzer.

Switzer spent the past two years with the Browns, but was on injured reserve last year with a foot injury. Originally a fourth-round pick of the Cowboys, he's also spent time with the Raiders and Steelers.