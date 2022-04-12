Panthers, Atrium Health to hold Parents Playbook event

Apr 12, 2022 at 01:34 PM
2022-CarolinaPanthers-ParentsPlaybook-Horizontal (5)

CHARLOTTE - The Carolina Panthers and Atrium Health are hosting an event in Charlotte for parents of youth football players called Parents Playbook: Football Health & Safety 101.

A free program for moms and dads of youth football players and potential youth football players, this event will take place on Thursday, May 12 at 6 p.m. in the Atrium Health Dome next to the Panthers stadium in Charlotte. Click here to register.

With experts representing youth, high school and NFL football levels, as well as Atrium Health medical staff, the workshop will focus on:

  • How current fundamental techniques, including tackling, are being taught
  • How to ensure your child is properly fitted for equipment
  • How to care for bumps and bruises at home
  • Heat and hydration facts
  • Panel discussion Q&A focusing on relevant football topics

Sign up today by clicking here.

