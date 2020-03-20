Panthers offer web hub for health resources and family-friendly activities

Mar 20, 2020 at 04:48 PM
thumb (2)

The Panthers have put together a digital hub to help provide updated information and online resources for members of our communities in North and South Carolina.

As the COVID-19 pandemic impacts all of us in every aspect of our lives, the Panthers hope to provide basic information and access to resources that will help our communities come through this challenging period together.

The hub itself includes links to North and South Carolina's 2-1-1 hubs which offer a variety of localized links, FAQs and updates about how to stay healthy, find care if needed and how to understand the latest news on COVID-19.

There is also information from Atrium Health detailing healthy habits and practices, plus direct links for virtual care and updates on medical practices. For those who are able to give, links are provided to donate to local charitable organizations.

The page also provides educational resources and fun, family-friendly games. From the Play 60 Action Pack to reading activities featuring Panthers players, this section will help families learn and grow together as our communities practice social distancing from home.

As circumstances and conditions change, we will work to provide more information on how to support community outreach effort, help local businesses in this time of economic uncertainty and connect our larger community in solidarity.

Click here to access the hub.

