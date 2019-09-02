Panthers sign Elijah Holyfield to practice squad

CHARLOTTE -- Elijah Holyfield wasn't gone for long.

The undrafted rookie running back from Georgia was signed to Carolina's practice squad on Monday. With eight players added on Sunday, that leaves one spot remaining on the practice squad.

Holyfield was on the original 53-man roster, but he was waived after the Panthers were awarded three waiver claims. After clearing waivers himself, Carolina was able to bring him back on the practice squad.

"It's something I've never been through before, so it was challenging," Holyfield said of the roster finalization process. "I'm just happy to be back and I'm glad that part is over. I'm just going to try to prove myself and hopefully move back up."