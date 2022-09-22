Panthers to celebrate Hispanic Heritage in Week 3 vs. Saints

CHARLOTTE - The Carolina Panthers will join with the NFL to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month in the Week 3 home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Fans coming to the game will see a number of unique celebrations and nods to hispanic celebration throughout pre-game and during the game.

At the North and East gates, there will be performances from the Ballet Folklorico Mexican Tradition of Julio Ruiz, based out of Greensboro, N.C., as well as the Mariachi Viva Mexico band of North Carolina.

The national anthem will be sung by Lucia Stetson. Her family hails from Argentina and she is one of Charlotte's top performers and annual participant in the award-winning Charlotte Squawks comedy performance. Kerwin Vargas, a winger for Charlotte FC, will be the Keep Pounding Drummer, while the Mariachi Viva Mexico NC band will play on the field at halftime alongside the dancers from Ballet Folklorico.

Concession offerings will have one-time specials including churros, aqua frescas, pupusas, flautas, paletas and tri-tip torta. Click here for specific locations of the custom concession offerings.

There will also be an on-field recognition of LAWA (Latin Americans Working for Achievement). A non-profit determined to advance the education and quality of life for Latinos in the Charlotte Region, LAWA uses scholarships and college and career readiness programs to provide a leg up to local families.

The team store will have a special, limited-edition "Panteras" t-shirt in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month and fans will have the option to round up on ALL of their team store purchases to donate to LAWA,