Panthers to hold Fantennial Street Festival, presented by Coca-Cola, prior to Rams game

The start of the 25th season of Panthers football will come a day earlier than you might have expected.

Kick off the 2019 regular season the day before the home opener against the Rams with the Panthers Fantennial Street Festival, presented by Coca-Cola. The free event will feature a performance by North Carolina native Petey Pablo, appearances by current Panthers Luke Kuechly, Christian McCaffrey and Kawann Short as well as Panthers Legend Charles Johnson, and a variety of food and beverage options.

As the team celebrates 25 seasons of Panthers football and the 100th season of the NFL, this festival will be an opportunity to celebrate memories and traditions.